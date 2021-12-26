Alexander Jones: Title: The bully brand that inspired Mark Robinson

With its cultural power in obvious decline, the evangelical movement has shifted its efforts into the one arena of American life in which it still exerts considerable influence: politics. White, conservative evangelicals wield greatly disproportionate power in American politics, despite their minority status in the national population. This is mainly due to a political system that was designed hundreds of years ago to privilege a propertied minority over other American citizens. Evangelicals, consumed with panic over their diminishing cultural relevance, have assumed an ultra-combative stance in politics, and the politicians who attract their support happen to reflect this penchant for political aggression.

Thus, the leading Republican politicians of the day tend to be bullies with a keen sense of how to provoke the media and the left. Their defining political archetype is Donald Trump. Never before in American history have we seen a politician with his ability to manipulate and exploit the news media to build political momentum and overrun enemies with sheer bluster. Trump’s influence endures despite the loss of his Twitter feed, and will receive rocket fuel when he resumes campaigning for president, as it seems likely he will.