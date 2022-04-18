Alexandra Forter Sirota: 'Staying the course' will sink our ship

John Hood recommends that North Carolina stay the course on tax reform despite all the evidence that doing so would sink our proverbial ship (“Stay the course on tax reform,” April 11).

For those so insulated from the elements of today’s economic winds and the rocky reefs that line our path out of this pandemic, it may be helpful to look long term at where we all hope to get to realize just how unlikely it is that deep income-tax cuts for the top will get us there.

We all should work toward a state where who you are and where you are born doesn’t determine whether you can put food on the table or keep a safe roof over your family. A state that can weather and quickly rebound from the shock of a public health or economic event through adaptation and solid foundations is something to be rather than to seem.

North Carolina has proven to be neither.

And yet, our public dollars and the collective commitment to contribute to these goals for our state can remove the barriers we face in getting there.

Income tax cuts in recent years have not only reduced what we can do to smooth the course for families and communities; it has given the wealthy and big corporations an outsized benefit. When Hood talks of “broadening some tax bases while restructuring others,” what he means is corporations not paying their share, with low- and middle-income folks paying more than their share through sales taxes and fines and fees.

During the pandemic, those at the top have profited amid the current hardship. Corporations have allowed prices to skyrocket and raked in record profits for shareholders. The very richest have topped up their bank accounts.

These profits and income left untaxed aren’t solving the persistent barriers to a full recovery — too few health care providers in certain communities, too low wages for a solid day’s work, and too much broken infrastructure to connect people to opportunity.

Recently scheduled income tax cuts over the next decade, including the outright elimination of a modest tax on corporate profits primarily paid by out of state corporations, will only further consolidate the gains for the richest.

When fully implemented, tax changes in North Carolina since 2013 altogether will shortchange us all by at least $8 billion a year. That’s not right. Corporations and the rich should pay what they owe to usher in a more resilient state that will benefit us all.

That $8 billion would go a long way toward helping people now. Stable and affordable housing, accessible and quality child care, and a sound, basic education in every public K-12 school district would go a long way to making sure people have what they need to rebound quickly. Communities too would benefit from a more thorough commitment to the backlog of infrastructure that would bring every place into the 21st century and ensure that every place has clean water and air.

Everyone in North Carolina — Black, white, brown and other people of color — can prosper only if our leaders commit first to removing the barriers to opportunity and laying the foundation for prosperity for all.

Alexandra Forter Sirota is the executive director of the N.C. Budget & Tax Center.