Allen Johnson: A cowardly response to Black Lives Matter signs

The letter goes on to sneer: "You and your yard sign are disgusting."

This, from a person who sends unsigned letters in the mail.

“I think it was intended to be intimidating,” Erausquin told the News & Record. "I find it sad somebody took the time. It's not like they took a scrap sheet of paper out of their glovebox and left a note in my mailbox. They went home, looked me up, typed it out, printed it, addressed the envelope, stamped it and sent it in the U.S. mail."

In perhaps its most disquieting line, the letter is signed: "A police officer who you may someday call, if at night while you are sleeping, intruders break into your home and you are in fear of life."

The letter wrongly suggests that believing that black lives matter means you somehow oppose police. And that you, therefore, must choose one side or the other.

If the author actually is a police officer, in Greensboro, you have to wonder how his or her Black chief and Black colleagues feel about that.

But to be fair, the letter's writer very well may not be an officer. You could proclaim you're the emperor of the known universe in an anonymous letter.