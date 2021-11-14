Allen Johnson: Aaron Rodgers faked us all out with his COVID-19 diagnosis

Aaron Rodgers, the exceptional quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, is smart enough to have auditioned to be the new host of “Jeopardy!”
He’s also dumb enough to have risked his health and his team’s Super Bowl fortunes on medical advice from a celebrity podcaster.
Rodgers, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, cited podcaster/actor/comedian Joe Rogan as both a friend and a trusted source on COVID-19 science.
You know … as opposed to, say, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the vast majority of the nation’s public health and medical professionals and a growing mountain of empirical evidence.
After all, Rogan does provide color commentary for the Ultimate Fighting Championship and once hosted the reality show “Fear Factor,” in which contestants were confronted with such challenges as lying in a bed of rats, eating live bugs and drinking donkey urine and semen.
Faced with his own COVID-19 infection, Rogan took the animal de-wormer ivermectin, among other treatments, and has become a self-styled shaman on COVID-19.
So, naturally, Rodgers sought him out and followed a similar regimen.
Rodgers also violated the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols by mingling unmasked with teammates and media.
Forced to sit out for at least 10 days with COVID-19, he cost the Packers an eighth straight victory. They struggled without him in a loss last week to the Kansas City Chiefs.
And in a nation in which too many of us remain irrationally skeptical of vaccinations, the timing was anything but helpful. The Rodgers fiasco blew up just as COVID-19 vaccines were being rolled out for children.
Worst of all, Rodgers earlier in the season had lied to the media about his vaccination status, telling reporters he had been “immunized.”
Yet, Rodgers blamed anyone but himself. During an interview he invoked the “woke mob” for persecuting him and then rattled off a wacky litany of myths and misinformation. “This idea that it’s the pandemic of the unvaccinated, it’s just a total lie,” he said, among other things.
He even quoted Martin Luther King.
Just so you know, for me this is personal.
You see, I’m the most intense Green Bay Packer fan on the face of this planet.
I have been to the promised land, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, where I watched Rodgers’ Hall of Fame predecessor, Brett Favre, in his prime and talked NASCAR with the locals.
I have cheered until I was hoarse in the House that Vince Lombardi Built alongside a pair of Packer fans who were there during the 1967 Ice Bowl against the Cowboys, when it was 13 degrees below zero.
Win or lose, I’ve stuck with the Packers, even when they’ve broken my heart.
Now comes this unforced butt-fumble from the team’s best player.
Whether Rodgers has learned much from this, I have my doubts.
The NFL fined him for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols (though the amount, $14,650, is less change than you’d probably find under Rodgers’ sofa cushion).
Rodgers, who is as prolific a commercial pitchman as he is a passer, also lost an endorsement deal with a Green Bay-based health system, Prevea. (For now, State Farm is sticking with him.)
Fortunately, Rodgers realized his missteps and apologized. ... Well, not exactly.
“I acknowledge I am a role model to a lot of people,” Rodgers said. “I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility.”
“Might have felt misled?” Plainly and simply, Rodgers lied.
At any rate, Rodgers is set to return to the field, possibly as soon as today.
He is a savvy and gifted athlete on a team that can’t win consistently without him but could reach another Super Bowl with him. But his selfishness and arrogance are hard to forgive.
If anything, the basketball Hall of Famer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has said, athletes like Rodgers have a responsibility to set a good example.
“It’s so shocking and disappointing to see so many people, especially people of color, treat the vaccination like it’s just a matter of personal preference, like ordering no onions on your burger at a drive-thru,” Adul-Jabbar wrote on Substack.
As for Rodgers, among his many skills as a player is his “hard count,” a deceptive vocal cadence in signal calling used to fool opponents.
It appears he just may have hard-counted us all.
So, I’m flagging him for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Joe Rogan disciple or not, No. 12 should never have played games with the truth.