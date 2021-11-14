Allen Johnson: Aaron Rodgers faked us all out with his COVID-19 diagnosis

Forced to sit out for at least 10 days with COVID-19, he cost the Packers an eighth straight victory. They struggled without him in a loss last week to the Kansas City Chiefs.

And in a nation in which too many of us remain irrationally skeptical of vaccinations, the timing was anything but helpful. The Rodgers fiasco blew up just as COVID-19 vaccines were being rolled out for children.

Worst of all, Rodgers earlier in the season had lied to the media about his vaccination status, telling reporters he had been “immunized.”

Yet, Rodgers blamed anyone but himself. During an interview he invoked the “woke mob” for persecuting him and then rattled off a wacky litany of myths and misinformation. “This idea that it’s the pandemic of the unvaccinated, it’s just a total lie,” he said, among other things.

He even quoted Martin Luther King.

Just so you know, for me this is personal.

You see, I’m the most intense Green Bay Packer fan on the face of this planet.

I have been to the promised land, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, where I watched Rodgers’ Hall of Fame predecessor, Brett Favre, in his prime and talked NASCAR with the locals.