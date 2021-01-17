Allen Johnson: After the sacking of the Capitol, some fans are furious ... that athletes took a knee

The foundations of this democratic republic were shuddering under the weight of an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
At the behest of a president of the United States, a mass of his supporters had marched on the seat of the federal government, enraged by a patently false and irresponsible myth that the 2020 election had been stolen.
Thousands had stormed the building, some of them calling for the vice president to be hanged.
One protester scaled a flagpole and replaced Old Glory with a Trump banner.
Offices were trashed and cops were beaten.
Six people died.
Among the ranks of the intruders was an Olympic Gold medalist swimmer and some off-duty police officers.
And the threat of more violence continued to hang like a shroud over Washington and state capitals throughout the nation.
Yet some state lawmakers and others in Kentucky were seething with tears and anger … because a dozen or so college basketball players had taken a knee before a game.
Coach John Calipari and the University of Kentucky Wildcats knelt in unison last week before a road game against the University of Florida.
They were expressing a variety of concerns, players explained, including the turmoil in Washington.
“It was a lot of stuff that does on every day that we knelt for,” Kentucky forward Keion Brooks told The New York Times.
“The Capitol, that stuff had a part to play in it, but there are some other things we don’t see that go on every day that are unacceptable that we want to take a stance against.”
“It was a couple of things,” forward Isaiah Jackson told the Times. “Like I saw the noose … that’s just something people shouldn’t do.”
Jackson was referring to a makeshift gallows and nooses that some rioters brought to the Capitol.
So the Kentucky players knelt, as did one Florida player. And they invited their coaches to join them.
Then all hell broke loose.
The leader of the state Senate in Mitch McConnell’s home state wept with outrage.
“Was it the right time or the right place?” Senate President Robert Stivers said through his tears.
“That’s debatable.”
To be fair, Stivers also had condemned the Capitol siege.
He seemed most anguished, however, by the basketball players, who didn’t attack police or damage furniture or occupy offices or call for the lynching of a vice president.
How dare they hold a silent and respectful protest?
But this seems to be the bizarre universe we live in today.
Some Kentucky fans also expressed their outrage.
And the sports world speculated how the Big Blue faithful might express their displeasure at the next home game.
For his part, the university president defended the players' "right to free speech and self-expression."
Unimpressed, the sheriff in Laurel County burned Wildcat paraphernalia on Facebook.
“I honestly can’t believe a team from Kentucky (the Hillbilly State) took a knee to our national anthem with the American flag displayed.”
Um, what about the Trump supporter replacing the American flag with a Trump flag at the Capitol?
Maybe we missed the video of his bonfire of MAGA hats on his Facebook page?
Then there was the local government official who called for defunding the University of Kentucky.
Citing “millions and millions of dollars every year of hardworking Kentucky taxpayers’ money that goes to the university,” Knox County Executive Judge Joe Corbin told the (Corbin, Ky.) Times-Tribune: “I think they need to be held accountable for their actions if they can’t manage it no better than that.”
Accountability? What a novel idea.
Unless you’re the president who lit the fuse of a violent insurrection?
Incidentally, some critics also pointed out that this Wildcats team has lost more games than it has won.
This suggests that you should only stand or kneel for your beliefs if you've got a winning record.
These are the kinds of blind spots the obscure a true reckoning about where we're headed as a country — toward the shining beacon of our ideals or back into the shadows of fear and ignorance.
Those shadows descended on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
And “someone needs to be held accountable for their actions if they can’t manage it no better than that.”
Allen Johnson is executive editorial page editor of the News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal.