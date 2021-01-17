Allen Johnson: After the sacking of the Capitol, some fans are furious ... that athletes took a knee

The foundations of this democratic republic were shuddering under the weight of an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

At the behest of a president of the United States, a mass of his supporters had marched on the seat of the federal government, enraged by a patently false and irresponsible myth that the 2020 election had been stolen.

Thousands had stormed the building, some of them calling for the vice president to be hanged.

One protester scaled a flagpole and replaced Old Glory with a Trump banner.

Offices were trashed and cops were beaten.

Six people died.

Among the ranks of the intruders was an Olympic Gold medalist swimmer and some off-duty police officers.

And the threat of more violence continued to hang like a shroud over Washington and state capitals throughout the nation.

Yet some state lawmakers and others in Kentucky were seething with tears and anger … because a dozen or so college basketball players had taken a knee before a game.

Coach John Calipari and the University of Kentucky Wildcats knelt in unison last week before a road game against the University of Florida.