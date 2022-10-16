Allen Johnson: All atwitter with thoughts. from Texas Pete to the ACC

Tweet nothings from a meandering mind, 280 characters at a time:
- Sheriff Sam Page last week celebrated the 10,000th concealed carry permit granted in Rockingham County (population 91,096). “Now, we shoot for 15,000 total in 2023!” Page says (no pun intended?). Soon enough, I suppose, all God’s chilluns will have guns in the Rock.
- Weeks after Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson said she was called the n-word during a match at Brigham Young — and later was accused of lying — Southern Cal women’s soccer players say something similar happened to them — on the exact same day a year earlier.
- As they knelt during the national anthem on Aug. 26, 2021, four USC players said they heard taunts to “Stand up, n-word!” amid a cascade of boos at BYU. While this doesn’t prove Richardson’s allegation, it should make us think twice before branding her as a fabulist.
- The president of the Los Angeles City Council, a Mexican American, has resigned after referring to the Black son of a fellow council member as a monkey. She also disparaged Jews, Armenians and gay people, but the slurs are an especially troubling sign for Black-Latino relations.
- The L.A. incident recalls the News & Record’s hopeful 2017 public forum on immigration. I’d been optimistic then that Black people and Latinos were building on our common interests. Now I worry that we’re in the same boat, but rowing in different directions.
- Recent fights at high school football games follow a pattern that suggests more than coincidence. Most involve young outsiders and possibly gangs. What a shame. After weathering COVID, the vast majority of students, who are not involved in this foolishness, deserve better.
- Because he apparently has nothing better to do, a Los Angeles man is suing Texas Pete, saying he’s been hornswoggled because the popular hot sauce is made in Winston-Salem, not Texas — an open secret that the T.W. Garner Food Co. has gladly shared with consumers for decades.
- Now we can expect copycat lawsuits soon against the NFL’s Buffalo Bills (William “Buffalo” Bill Cody was born in Iowa) and the NBA’s Utah Jazz (no explanation needed).
- The personal finance website Wallet Hub, which seems to rank any and every thing all the time, jumped the shark with its latest ratings of best places to drive. Not because it ranks Greensboro No. 4, but because it ranks Raleigh No. 1. In the United States.
- At the risk of offending those who still light up, I do not love the smell of cigarette smoke in the morning. During my daily runs I can be at least 30 feet away from a smoker on a front porch and still not escape the aroma.
- It would be unfair to pin the ACC’s decision to move to Charlotte on any one person. After all, the league’s presidents and chancellors voted to approve the change of address from Grandover to Uptown. But it’s hard to see that happening with John Swofford as commissioner.
- That said, Swofford’s successor, Jim Phillips, is a big-city guy, and some see in him echoes of David Stonecipher, the former Jefferson-Pilot CEO who split his weeks in Greensboro and Atlanta — and who seemed desperately to want to be somewhere other than here.
- Disney has created a tempest by casting a Black lead in “The Little Mermaid.” How dare they. As everyone knows, it’s a scientific fact that mermaids, Jesus, Santa Claus and mythical rulers of make-believe kingdoms in fake Middle Ages are white.
Allen H. Johnson is executive editorial page editor of the News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal. Contact him at allen.johnson@greensboro.com.