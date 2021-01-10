Allen Johnson: America keeps surprising me ... for better and for worse

I owe a co-worker a six-pack of Evian.
Pretty soon it might be a case. Maybe two.
In a series of friendly wagers, he keeps winning and I keep ringing up debts in overpriced bottled water.
You see, he’s been betting on America's better angels. And I’ve been betting against them.
And losing one wager after another.
I believed Donald Trump would beat Joe Biden.
I believed the Supreme Court, packed with Republican nominees, might not rebuff Trump’s ludicrous claims of election fraud.
I believed there was little chance Democrats would wrest control of the U.S. Senate from the Republicans — certainly not by winning a clean sweep in Georgia. No way would Georgians send two Democrats to the Senate after helping to send Biden to the White House, I figured.
No way the massive mobilization of voters that fueled Biden’s surprise win in November would turn out again for a runoff on a hope and a prayer that they would unseat not one, but two incumbent Republicans in a reliably red state.
No way lightning would strike twice.
It’s not that I didn’t want those things to happen.
I just didn’t expect them to, given the sour mood of the country and stark divisions that seem to be nudging us precariously toward a cliff.
Instead of viewing what happened in November as a novelty, Georgia voters — especially Black ones, who turned the tide — saw it as a beginning.
So they did it again.
I wasn’t always so cynical, so willing to expect the worst in Americans. But four years of Donald Trump will do that to you.
Even on the way out, this president doesn’t mind breaking some furniture and kicking holes in the walls and, while he’s at it, blowing the roof off the Oval Office before the door hits him.
Here we were in the middle of a pandemic, during a botched rollout of critical vaccinations, and this president seemed singularly focused only on himself.
Here we were watching protesters, some of them armed, some brandishing Confederate flags, rushing police lines and storming the Capitol while Congress was in session.
They scaled walls and smashed windows.
They planted explosives.
They ransacked offices and stole "souvenirs."
Some posed for selfies with police officers. (Rarely has white privilege been on such obvious display. I’m straining to picture this happening had it been Black Lives Matter protesters instead who had invaded Congress.)
When the siege was finally over, five people were dead.
There may not have been such a blatant attack on a duly elected government in the United States since armed racist “Red Shirts” swarmed into Wilmington, N.C., in 1898, killing dozens and forcibly removing a biracial government.
In Wilmington, powerful Democrats incited the insurrectionists.
Last week, it was Trump who egged them on.
It was Trump whose violent pity party shook the republic, fueled by lies and myths.
It was Trump who has repeated, over and over, that he won by “a landslide” an election that, in reality, he lost by more than 7 million votes.
After pleas from fellow Republicans, Trump posted a video asking the protesters to “go home.”
He also called the members of the violent mob “very special.”
Meanwhile, many of Trump enablers finally seemed chastened by the attack on Congress.
But that’s like tossing stacks of kindling into a pile and seasoning them with TNT before soaking them in gasoline.
And then expressing your shock and deep regrets when someone lights a match.
Too little too late from people who obviously knew better.
And in many cases, empty acts of nobility from politicians who had nothing to lose.
Mitch McConnell had already lost his post as Senate majority leader.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler had already failed in her reelection bid in Georgia.
Sen. Richard Burr isn't running for reelection.
So these were not exactly profiles in courage.
And maybe you can understand now why my faith in this country is being tested.
Thankfully, I'm still pleasantly surprised at our resilience and our capacity for humanity, in the face of all this ugliness.
Even so, every plus seems followed by an emphatic minus.
Within hours of the historic outcome of the Senate runoffs in Georgia, which elected its first Black and its first Jewish U.S. senators, protesters were desecrating the Capitol.
That's why my bottled water tab keeps mounting.
Why I keep betting that our better angels won’t prevail.
And why I keep hoping I’ll lose.