Allen Johnson: America keeps surprising me ... for better and for worse

I just didn’t expect them to, given the sour mood of the country and stark divisions that seem to be nudging us precariously toward a cliff.

Instead of viewing what happened in November as a novelty, Georgia voters — especially Black ones, who turned the tide — saw it as a beginning.

So they did it again.

I wasn’t always so cynical, so willing to expect the worst in Americans. But four years of Donald Trump will do that to you.

Even on the way out, this president doesn’t mind breaking some furniture and kicking holes in the walls and, while he’s at it, blowing the roof off the Oval Office before the door hits him.

Here we were in the middle of a pandemic, during a botched rollout of critical vaccinations, and this president seemed singularly focused only on himself.

Here we were watching protesters, some of them armed, some brandishing Confederate flags, rushing police lines and storming the Capitol while Congress was in session.

They scaled walls and smashed windows.

They planted explosives.

They ransacked offices and stole "souvenirs."