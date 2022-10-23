Allen Johnson: As homecoming approaches, there's something different in the air

I can’t remember the first time a food-delivery robot cruised past me on a sidewalk at N.C. A&T.

But I do know it startled me.

It looked somewhat like a white plastic picnic cooler on wheels with what resembled a whip antenna on its rear — R2-D2 in a box but without the chirps and whistles.

The only noise it made was the soft whine of its battery-powered electronic innards.

There’s a whole fleet of them on campus now and they routinely deliver snacks and meals to students.

They are surprisingly unobtrusive. They seem almost polite.

And they know where they’re going, and can cross a street, usually without complications.

My students are generally blasé about what technology has wrought.

As for me? Beam me up, Scotty. I’m positively amazed.

To a guy whose earliest memories of food delivery to my Chapel Hill dorm was a human being lugging a huge, allegedly portable metal pizza oven by a strap, this is cutting-edge stuff.

Once in a rare while, I’m told, a robot does get stranded or confused. And once in a while an order does gets bungled, presumably by the person who loaded the robot. It’s not easy to fix when that happens, my students say. So they generally eat whatever food arrives.

Then again, the pizza joint in Chapel Hill occasionally screwed up orders back in the day. And it was just as hard to fix. (“I TOLD the guy on the phone extra pepperoni … and no anchovies!”)

Anyway, the robots aren’t the only thing that’s different on campus these days.

If my Monday-Wednesday newswriting class is any indication, my students are different as well.

It’s a subtle change but still palpable.

For one thing, when I arrive for the 8 a.m. class, usually around 7:45, most of the students already are there. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

But I have been teaching 8 a.m. classes for nearly 20 years and, let me tell you, this is not typical.

Certainly, it could simply be a matter of random chance that a group of early risers enrolled in my class this semester, but I have to wonder.

Among other things I’ve noticed:

I have seen almost zero cellphone use during class (though I suppose maybe they have gotten shrewder at sneaking onto their phones without me noticing).

A larger than usual share of the class is male (six of the 18 students), which I consider hopeful during a troubling era of decreasing male enrollment in colleges and universities.

And as a group the class is sharp and engaged.

I also should admit that I’ve noticed a difference in me.

Though I have never been, nor shall I ever be, a morning person, I have sensed in myself more energy and enthusiasm — not the kind you have to generate out of a sense of professional duty, but a natural joy that simply is.

I think I may know why.

Neither I nor my students are any longer muffled by masks.

If someone smiles or frowns I can tell.

Nor am I glued to one spot in front of a camera for an entire class as I was forced to be during remote and “hybrid” classes during the height of the pandemic.

I can roam from the front to the back of the room during a lecture.

As the late, great Sam Cooke once put it, “What a wonderful world.”

This same sense of emancipation may account for my students’ enthusiasm.

After all, this group was in high school during the worst days of the pandemic.

These students missed a lot of what that experience usually entails, academically and socially.

Now what they lost and may have taken for granted has been restored — even some things they might never have thought they appreciated before, like an in-person class at 8 a.m. on a rainy Monday.

Now midterms are over and homecoming beckons.

Or as my students pronounce it, “gee-hoe” for G.H.O.E. As in “Greatest Homecoming on Earth.”

This will be the most normal homecoming A&T has had in while.

There will be a weeklong gantlet of parties and pageants and concerts culminating in Saturday’s parade and football game.

And, as I have assured my students, there will be class as usual on Monday and Wednesday, promptly at 8.

After that, I’ve told them, be safe and have the very best time you possibly can.

You deserve it.