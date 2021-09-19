Allen Johnson: As people died, other people made out like bandits

Tom Jarrell was chief District Court judge in Guilford County.
And before that, a District Court judge for 17 years.
A role model. A pillar of the community. A husband and a father of three.
He was president of the North Carolina Association of District Court Judges Association.
Creator of DWI Court in Guilford County that stressed treatment over jail terms.
A man who sought to help people with addictions. …
And an addict himself.
The well-respected judge from a well-respected High Point family was found dead of an opioid overdose in 2019.
He was only 56. And if you believe in stereotypes, the last person in the world you’d expect to be hooked on drugs.
In a speculative essay in 2020, the late Peggy Fulton Hora, a retired judge and advocate for reforms on how courts deal with addiction, imagined how one thing may have led to another and to another.
The essay, titled “The Equal Opportunity Disease,” traced the tragedy to Jarrell’s days playing football.
“The judge had an old football injury that was acting up due to a combination of the natural aging process,” Hora wrote, “a weight gain while on the bench (a too frequent phenomenon among the judiciary) and the stress and pressure of being not only Chief Judge but president of the District Court Judges.
“He went to his doctor who prescribed Vicodin,” she imagined. “The medication provided relief not only from the physical pain but also the calm and peace missing from much of his busy life. He kept taking the medication until his doctor wouldn’t write any more prescriptions. Instead of tapering him off the opioids, his doctor, who had no training in addiction medicine, as is frequently the case, just simply refused to give him any more pills.”
Of course, even in needing Jarrell’s example to humanize addiction, we admit that, in our mind’s eye, we view addicts as reckless and irresponsible and having only themselves to blame. And as criminals who need to be jailed rather than suffering from an illness that needs to be treated.
How did this happen to a good man whose contributions thankfully still overshadow his tragic death? The same way it was happening to thousands of others. And still is.
As the News & Record’s Jamie Biggs recently reported, the opioid crisis is as bad as it ever was. In 2020, a record 93,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2020. One hundred forty of those deaths were in Guilford County, also a record.
As of the beginning of this month, an estimated 120 have lost their lives in 2021 in Guilford.
Meanwhile, the members of a billionaire family that built much of its wealth by aggressively pushing opioid sales have repeatedly denied any culpability. In court testimony Dr. Richard Sackler, a former president of Purdue Pharma, the prescription opioid manufacturer founded by Sackler family members, calmly brushed aside any of the blame.
Did he bear any personal responsibility for the opioid crisis?
“No,” Sackler said.
Does his family bear any responsibility?
“No.”
Does Purdue Pharma bear responsibility?”
“No.”
(Quoth the singer Shaggy: “It wasn’t me.”)
This, despite reams of clear evidence to the contrary, including a 1997 video of a Purdue executive leading a fevered sales rally for Oxycontin by singing a cover version of another song, the R&B classic “Shout!” (They subbed the word “Sell!” for “Shout!”)
This, despite the Sacklers earning more than $10 billion from opioid sales by their own account.
This, despite some members of the Sackler family being directly involved in day-to-day operations, including sales call ride-alongs.
This, despite Purdue admitting to paying kickbacks to doctors and defrauding regulators.
And this, despite Purdue agreeing to an $8.3 billion settlement in federal bankruptcy court.
The thing is, if the deal approved by a judge on Sept. 1 is allowed to stand, the Sackler family will emerge with barely a scratch. The Sacklers will contribute more than $4 billion to the settlement — but they are worth more than $11 billion. And their share of the settlement will be spread over nine years over which time they could make up the amount in interest.
Yes, the Sacklers have given up ownership of the company. And yes, the company will re-emerge from bankruptcy as a public benefits company whose profits will go toward fighting the opioid epidemic.
But unless the settlement is reversed, the Sacklers will be shielded “conclusively, absolutely, unconditionally, irrevocably, fully, finally (and forever) …” from future lawsuits.
To recap: 500,000 have died. People continue to die. Yet the Sacklers are poised to keep most of their wealth and not have to answer to anyone for anything.
Justice may be blind in some cases.
But in the sorry saga of the Sacklers it seems to know a dollar sign when it sees one.