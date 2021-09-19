Allen Johnson: As people died, other people made out like bandits

“He went to his doctor who prescribed Vicodin,” she imagined. “The medication provided relief not only from the physical pain but also the calm and peace missing from much of his busy life. He kept taking the medication until his doctor wouldn’t write any more prescriptions. Instead of tapering him off the opioids, his doctor, who had no training in addiction medicine, as is frequently the case, just simply refused to give him any more pills.”

Of course, even in needing Jarrell’s example to humanize addiction, we admit that, in our mind’s eye, we view addicts as reckless and irresponsible and having only themselves to blame. And as criminals who need to be jailed rather than suffering from an illness that needs to be treated.

How did this happen to a good man whose contributions thankfully still overshadow his tragic death? The same way it was happening to thousands of others. And still is.

As the News & Record’s Jamie Biggs recently reported, the opioid crisis is as bad as it ever was. In 2020, a record 93,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2020. One hundred forty of those deaths were in Guilford County, also a record.

As of the beginning of this month, an estimated 120 have lost their lives in 2021 in Guilford.