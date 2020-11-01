Allen Johnson: As we whine and complain, more of us die

And still too many of us cover our eyes and ears, but not our mouths and noses.

A letter writer may have said it best in an analogy that made up in its blunt accuracy whatever it lacked in elegance. Not wearing a mask in public places during a pandemic, he wrote, was “like peeing in a swimming pool.”

But many Americans choose not to mask up anyway out of a perverse and misguided notion of “freedom and liberty.”

Other analogies have made the same point:

Blowing cigarette smoke into another person’s space.

Talking loudly and incessantly during a movie because of your First Amendment right to free speech.

Playing your music so the whole neighborhood can hear it.

Crushing the knees of the person behind you with your reclined airplane seat because, well, you paid for the seat and will do with it as you please.

The irony is so thick you couldn’t cut it with a chainsaw: One of the reasons we are sick of quarantining is that we crave being around people.

Yet, when we are around others, we're perfectly willing to treat them disrespectfully and inconsiderately. And even to jeopardize their well-being.