Allen Johnson: As we whine and complain, more of us die

Last week, in Chicago, a 21-year-old stabbed a 32-year-old shoe store security guard 27 times while her 18-year-old sister held him by his hair.
After requesting that the girls put on masks and use hand sanitizer provided by the store, the guard was punched and kicked and stabbed in his arms, neck and back.
The sisters were charged with first-degree attempted murder and held without bond by a judge who struggled to grasp how and why such a thing could happen.
But, beyond a viral infection, we also seem to have been stricken with a contagion of willful selfishness and stubborn ignorance.
As of Oct. 26, Delta Airlines had banned 460 people for refusing to wear masks during flights. On Oct. 25, a Spirit Airlines passenger who refused to cover her face with her mask on a flight from Newark, N.J., to San Juan, Puerto Rico, threw punches at police officers and had to be subdued with a stun gun.
This kind of behavior is not only epically stupid, it's dangerous.
Yet, here we are in the midst of a resurgence of the virus in Guilford County, the state, most parts of the nation and, in fact, the world.
New COVID cases in the United States numbered nearly 90,000 on Thursday, a record. Some hospitals were overwhelmed. Experts were predicting that coronavirus death rates could triple by mid-January.
And still too many of us cover our eyes and ears, but not our mouths and noses.
A letter writer may have said it best in an analogy that made up in its blunt accuracy whatever it lacked in elegance. Not wearing a mask in public places during a pandemic, he wrote, was “like peeing in a swimming pool.”
But many Americans choose not to mask up anyway out of a perverse and misguided notion of “freedom and liberty.”
Other analogies have made the same point:
Blowing cigarette smoke into another person’s space.
Talking loudly and incessantly during a movie because of your First Amendment right to free speech.
Playing your music so the whole neighborhood can hear it.
Crushing the knees of the person behind you with your reclined airplane seat because, well, you paid for the seat and will do with it as you please.
The irony is so thick you couldn’t cut it with a chainsaw: One of the reasons we are sick of quarantining is that we crave being around people.
Yet, when we are around others, we're perfectly willing to treat them disrespectfully and inconsiderately. And even to jeopardize their well-being.
We know what to do to keep the virus under control. Still many of us not only refuse to follow a simple regimen of handwashing, social distancing and wearing masks, dismissing it as somehow subversive and un-American.
“Please wear a face covering.”
Them’s fightin’ words in the Bizarro World of 2020.
The president hasn’t helped with his clear-as-mud pronouncements about masks and his rallies where many refuse to cover their faces in tightly packed crowds.
"If I die, I die," a Trump supporter said at a recent rally in North Carolina.
After all, it's his life.
Never mind the lives of the friend or relative or total stranger he may infect.
In time, of course, this too, will pass.
But what will we tell our grandchildren we did during the Great Pandemic?
That in a nation of citizens who have ...
- sacrificed life and limb to protect us from foreign enemies;
- endured being beaten, jailed and lynched to fight for our civil rights;
- and rushed toward the flaming twin towers to rescue others
... we couldn't be bothered to put on a mask or forgo going to the gym to save lives?
So, as the president’s Democratic opponent might put it, here’s the deal:
Trump is torpedoing his own desires for a strong economy by slapping at the coronavirus — when he bothers to acknowledge it at all — with rhetorical wet noodles.
“It will go away.”
“We have turned the corner.”
The economy will be back, he assures us, bolder and more beautiful that even before.
As Americans continue to die.
Trump’s most formidable wall, it turns out, isn’t on the southern border.
Built of wishful thinking and pseudo-science and used-car-lot superlatives, it’s on Pennsylvania Avenue.
But sooner or later, reality has a way of breaking through.
That’s a fact.
It's also a fact that if you keep turning corners, over and over, you'll wind up going in circles.
