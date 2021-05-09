Allen Johnson: At long last the mystery of Mr. Ed Page is revealed

Ed knows where all the proverbial bodies are buried.

And no letter makes it to me without going through him first.

It’s not an understatement when I tell you that I could not do my job without him.

But he’s also a man of mystery. He has no discernible accent. So no one quite knows where he’s from or went to school.

I’m guessing Duke. (He seems like the type.) Then again, it could just as easily be Carolina. Or N.C. A&T. Or even some godforsaken outpost in the Big 10.

But he has few allegiances and zero political biases.

He never loses his composure, no matter what a letter says.

He is as well-known, yet hidden in the shadows.

He reminds me a lot of John Batchelor, the former News & Record restaurant critic whose name was almost a household word around here, but who rarely appeared in photos so restaurant staffs wouldn’t recognize him.

You knew him very well. And then again, you didn’t.

The big difference, of course, is that John Batchelor is a real person. Ed Page doesn’t really exist.