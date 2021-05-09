Allen Johnson: At long last the mystery of Mr. Ed Page is revealed

I want to be like Ed Page when I grow up.
There are few of us at the paper who are as well-liked or universally popular with readers, no matter their political persuasion or background.
Almost always, your emails to Ed are generous and gracious and respectful.
“Good morning, Mr. Page. I hope you’re well.”
“Thank you for all you do, Mr. Page. And have a wonderful week.”
“Mr. Page: Please find attached a letter to the editor. Don’t hesitate to email or call if you have questions or concerns.”
And, of course, “Merry Christmas, Mr. Page!”
Once in a while an email makes a special request:
“Mr. Page: I know this letter is a little longish, but I simply couldn’t boil down a very complex issue into 200 words. Would you please consider making an exception?”
Of course, Ed never makes exceptions (at least not intentionally).
But no one seems to hold it against him.
It may be a byproduct of his long experience.
You see, Ed was at the News & Record long even before I arrived (he’s been here at least since the early 1980s) and I expect he’ll still be taking your letters long after I’m gone.
Ed knows where all the proverbial bodies are buried.
And no letter makes it to me without going through him first.
It’s not an understatement when I tell you that I could not do my job without him.
But he’s also a man of mystery. He has no discernible accent. So no one quite knows where he’s from or went to school.
I’m guessing Duke. (He seems like the type.) Then again, it could just as easily be Carolina. Or N.C. A&T. Or even some godforsaken outpost in the Big 10.
But he has few allegiances and zero political biases.
He never loses his composure, no matter what a letter says.
He is as well-known, yet hidden in the shadows.
He reminds me a lot of John Batchelor, the former News & Record restaurant critic whose name was almost a household word around here, but who rarely appeared in photos so restaurant staffs wouldn’t recognize him.
You knew him very well. And then again, you didn’t.
The big difference, of course, is that John Batchelor is a real person. Ed Page doesn’t really exist.
He’s a figment of readers’ imaginations, concocted out of the accident of our email address for letters to the editor: edpage@greensboro.com.
If allen.johnson@greensboro.com is a person, why not Ed Page?
I don’t think whoever created the address ever considered that the edpage part — which is shorthand for “editorial page” — would be mistaken for a person.
But apparently lots of people do.
To be honest, I wish Ed were real. We could use all the help we can get these days.
But in a sense he is. Like Uncle Sam, Harvey the Rabbit, Kris Kringle and the Great Pumpkin, he is with us in spirit, for every deadline and breaking story — and computer crash.
If he could, I suspect, he’d show us appreciation for your continued letters.
You’ve submitted some good ones recently, from every corner of the ideological universe.
He’d thank most of you for taking to heart our requests that you provide sources for facts, where appropriate. That’s very helpful to us.
He’d also express gratitude that the majority of you have saved us some editing by almost immediately adopting our new policy of not mentioning other letter writers by name, but responding instead to the content of their letters.
He’d point out that this has helped us to maintain a civil space for debate on these pages.
He’d say he appreciates the thought and care in your letters, many of which are expressed with verve and wit and humor and imagination.
That you are the lifeblood of these pages.
And that you continue to impress us with what you can accomplish in 200 words.
He’d encourage our conservative readers to keep speaking your minds. And he’d be right. We do value your views and we do realize that the opinion page is a much more interesting place with you than without you.
As for what the future holds, as I said, Ed will be here long after I’ve signed off of my computer for the last time.
For now, though, he’s getting a promotion to a slightly more prominent role as sort of a personification of the opinion staff.
So, when you have questions about how and why we do what we do — and how to interact with the News & Record opinion pages — please address them to Ed personally ... at the usual address.
We’ll share selected answers to questions of broad interest in the periodic User’s Guide to the opinion pages that appears on some Sundays and Wednesdays.
Please let us hear from you.
Ol’ Ed will still be standing by, 24/7.