Allen Johnson: Being caught in the act of walking: Readers react

‘Can I live?”
I’d never heard that phrase before until my young nephew said it to his little sister, who would not allow him a moment’s peace.
Those three words came to mind as responses to my June 7 column flitted in to my inbox about the various times I’ve been yelled at in recent months by people in passing cars for, I guess, being caught in the act of walking.
Most of the emails were supportive, and expressed equal parts outrage and compassion.
“You are so balanced and careful in your estimations of your verbal assaulters that it makes me even sadder,” Sydney Gingrow wrote. “Yes, while the assaulters could be bored teens or any other ilk that we might dismiss more lightly, you know who they are, as do I. The concept of the car, that huge hunk of metal that protects the abusers, indicates even more clearly their cowardice.”
Added John Rich: “I guess racial animosity & bigotry is bubbling up all over nowadays. Historians call the post-Plessy v. Ferguson era, when America went Full Apartheid, the Nadir. Sounds like some of us are trying for Nadir II.”
Rich added: “I told my pastor that race in America is a hopeless case. He said nothing is hopeless with Jesus. So, I’ll say race in America is as close to hopeless as one can get, and your column confirms this. Sigh.”
Another reader, Linda Fields, lives in the community where the incidents occurred.
“I am distressed to learn that you are having to deal with this nonsense in Lake Jeanette,” she wrote, adding, “If you ever have a reason to be fearful, you will be welcome in our home.”
Then again …
In a letter to the editor published last week, Jeff Hill took me to task for not being fair and balanced.
“Take the blinders off, Allen,” he wrote. “Do you think that I or any white person could jog down Florida Street or East Market without harassment? I could take harassment but would probably need body armor. And that’s only because I’m white.”
Mr. Hill seems to frame this as a fish-out-of-water proposition
But the thing is, I’m not venturing into unfamilar territory.
I’ve lived in this part of town since 1998. I rarely
walk more than a mile or two from my front doorstep.
And never had this happened until recently.
Yet another reader blamed my politics.
“Taunting you because of your race?” she wrote. “Let me offer a more likely reason. Many of us readers of your newspaper object to its radical democrat left-wing bias.”
Frankly, I doubt that. Though I wish it were otherwise, younger readers are not exactly flocking to newspapers these days. And I’m hardly a celebrity to begin with.
Further, I doubt that someone riding in a speeding car at night, approaching me from behind, would have any idea who I was anyway.
And even if they did, does disagreeing with something I wrote justify being heckled during a walk?
Most readers seemed to assume that the incidents were racially motivated, though, as I wrote on June 7, I couldn’t say that for sure.
Maybe seeing an older guy trying to get some fresh air and exercise offended somebody?
Yet I’ll say more explicitly what I implied but didn’t say outright in that first column:
There was a time when certain things may have been thought but not spoken. Or acted on. Not anymore.
In November 2016, that seemed to change. There is a sense of crudeness, audacity and shamelessness in overtly racist actsthat simply wasn’t there before.
Sometimes I have my doubts, but I still cling to the hope, as Martin Luther King once said, that “the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.”
One email in particular added fuel to that hope.
“I am a white male,” the note from Pat Spaulding began. “I am 84 years old.
“For most of those years, I have been oblivious to the plight of Black people in our country. Being white, that attitude was very easy to grow into.
“As I get older and my expiration date is obviously coming up, I have recently discovered introspection. I am seeing my past in a different and hopefully clearer light.
“I sense there is an attitude shift slowly coming. Things might just get better for Blacks. The time is certainly overdue. Unfortunately this change is evolving at the same time we as a nation seem hell-bent on our own self-destruction.
“I am very interested in your opinion of my observations.”
I look forward to that conversation.
Face-to face, in the light of day ... with no sneers and taunts from the cover of darkness.