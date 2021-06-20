Allen Johnson: Being caught in the act of walking: Readers react

‘Can I live?”

I’d never heard that phrase before until my young nephew said it to his little sister, who would not allow him a moment’s peace.

Those three words came to mind as responses to my June 7 column flitted in to my inbox about the various times I’ve been yelled at in recent months by people in passing cars for, I guess, being caught in the act of walking.

Most of the emails were supportive, and expressed equal parts outrage and compassion.

“You are so balanced and careful in your estimations of your verbal assaulters that it makes me even sadder,” Sydney Gingrow wrote. “Yes, while the assaulters could be bored teens or any other ilk that we might dismiss more lightly, you know who they are, as do I. The concept of the car, that huge hunk of metal that protects the abusers, indicates even more clearly their cowardice.”

Added John Rich: “I guess racial animosity & bigotry is bubbling up all over nowadays. Historians call the post-Plessy v. Ferguson era, when America went Full Apartheid, the Nadir. Sounds like some of us are trying for Nadir II.”