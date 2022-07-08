Allen Johnson: City springs into action against delinquent garbage cans

At 7:01 p.m. today I will dutifully roll my green, city-issued garbage can to the curb, just as I did at precisely the same time last week.

As for anyone who dares to push his can to the street at, say, 6:59 p.m., well, I pity the fool.

Surely the Garbage Can Police will rappel from the heavens wearing jackboots and jumpsuits.

Rules is rules.

And when they officially take effect in the fall, new city regulations will mandate that no can will be placed before its time. Or removed after its time.

Or else.

Called the “7-7-7 Rule,” here’s how it will work:

City trash cans must be placed curbside no earlier than 7 p.m. the night before pickup, and no later than 7 a.m. on pickup day. They also must be removed by no later than 7 p.m. after pickup on garbage collection day.

City officials say the regulation isn’t new.

“It’s always been a rule,” Chris Marriott, the city’s deputy director of field operations, told the City Council in June.

What is new is being fined for not following it.

The penalty is part of a revised city solid waste ordinance that clamps down on lawless curbsides.

Now there will be a warning for a first complaint and then a $25 “rollback fee” for a second complaint and each additional violation thereafter.

The ordinance was approved unanimously by the City Council on June 21 and was supposed to be enforced starting July 1. Now it won’t take effect for another four months.

Maybe that’ll be time enough for us all to forget the whole thing?

It doesn't seem likely.

City staff insist that the cans pose a safety hazard. They also say they get 400 to 600 complaints a year from residents (trash snitches) about recalcitrant neighbors (trash truants).

But you have to wonder: Of all the undotted i’s and uncrossed t’s in Greensboro, is this one anywhere near the top of the list? (Don’t get me started.)

For instance, has anyone looked lately at the litter and filth along Gate City Boulevard near Union Square Campus, especially on the railroad tracks? What other front door to a vibrant downtown in North Carolina looks so unkempt and unwelcoming?

Does anyone enforce the city noise ordinance, especially when it comes to cars and trucks? And does anyone ever stop the speeders who are typically making all that noise and probably posing a much more serious danger than a delinquent garbage can?

What I'm smelling the most right now is the aroma of hypocrisy and inconsistency, not household garbage.

Remember, this is the same city of Greensboro that failed to enforce its own COVID safety protocols at the Tanger Center when the pandemic was a much more serious and urgent threat last fall.

And the same city that for decades has done nothing about residents who repeatedly refuse to follow the protocols for loose-leaf collection (you knew I had to go there).

Those rules ban placing piles of leaves in the street (which nearly everyone does), where they block the paths of pedestrians and joggers, make parking impossible, blow into neighbors’ yards at even the hint of a breeze and often are washed by rains into storm drains, where they can clog sewer lines.

Speaking of policies best tossed into a landfill, remember 2015, when the city's environmental services director bought a specialized truck and signed a five-year contract with a Charlotte vendor to pressure-wash all 13,000 city-owned residential garbage cans — a solution to a nonexistent problem?

She had argued that cleaner cans would last longer. The containers' manufacturer called that nonsense.

After a public outcry, the program was canceled.

The contractor threatened to sue but settled for $283,000.

The city was stuck with the truck.

And the environmental services director resigned from a job she might still have today if only she had considered that residents with dirty garbage cans could, you know, maybe wash them themselves?

All of that said, sometimes you do have to split regulatory hairs for a greater good.

There was a strong case for both strict enforcement and citizen snitches in the days before the Randleman Dam, when Greensboro faced chronic water shortages and the city was forced to impose periodic water-use restrictions.

City “water police” did patrol neighborhoods at the time for illicit lawn sprinklers and car washing and swimming pools.

And neighbors did report neighbors, as well as they should have.

When Greensboro's lakes were being baked dry by an extended drought, reckless wastefulness was not an option.

Yet, no matter how catchy its name, the “7-7-7 rule," by comparison, seems overwrought and under-needed.

I keep picturing Gomer Pyle making a citizen's arrest after a Barney Fife U-turn.