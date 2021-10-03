Allen Johnson: 'Daily Show' unmasks willful ignorance (again) in N.C.

“That’s a good question,” the protester responds.

North Carolina has become a reliable stop for “The Daily Show.”

For instance, an August 2020 segment on voter suppression featured three interviews from the Tarheel state, including an N.C. A&T undergrad who explained how Republicans had sliced A&T into two congressional districts to dilute Black students’ vote.

In September 2016 the Comedy Central series sent Roy Wood Jr. to Raleigh to spoof the state’s anti-LGBTQ “bathroom bill,” HB 2, by setting up a fake barbecue truck that refused service to gay customers.

As for the anti-maskers, no props were necessary.

Some North Carolinians are just plain embarrassed by the segment, which is now enjoying an active afterlife on the web. That it is not who we are, they’ve rushed to explain on Twitter. Well, yes it is. At least some of us.

Others have taken exception to what they see as “The Daily Show” merely seeking to entertain viewers at the expense of stereotypically ignorant Southerners.

At the risk of sounding hard-hearted: Give. Me. A. Break.