Allen Johnson: Did Republicans learn nothing from the HB 2 debacle?

It has been nearly five years since state lawmakers repealed North Carolina’s notorious “bathroom bill."

But it may as well have been 50.

For all the lessons we should have learned then, some of us seem hell-bent on repeating the same mistakes. Twenty-twenty-two is starting to feel a lot like 2016.

That was the year Republicans concocted a solution to a problem that did not exist: men disguised as women sneaking into restrooms to prey on wives and daughters.

They argued, in dire tones, that allowing transgender women to use women’s restrooms would open the floodgates for sexual predators.

Would I want my wife to be exposed to such a threat? then-Gov. Pat McCrory asked me a day after signing the bill into law.

Called HB 2, the bill mandated that transgender individuals must only use restrooms that correspond to the gender on their birth certificates.

It was a nonsensical and unenforceable law that effectively demonized the LGBTQ community.

It also exempted lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people from the state's anti-discrimination protections and banned local governments from passing their own such protections.

The fallout from HB 2 was justifiably fast and furious. The law cost North Carolina dearly, both in its reputation and its pocketbook.

The NCAA moved its 2017 men’s basketball tournament games from Greensboro to Greenville, S.C. The 2017 ACC women’s basketball tournament relocated to Conway, S.C.

Adidas shifted its first U.S. sports shoe factory, which would have brought 160 jobs to High Point, to a site near Atlanta.

Elsewhere in the state, PayPal canceled 400 new jobs in Charlotte and the NBA moved its 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte to New Orleans. Deutsche Bank walked back a plan to create 250 jobs in the Triangle.

And so on.

Planned concerts and conventions in the state screeched to a halt and went elsewhere.

A March 2017 study by the Associated Press placed the toll at more than $500 million in one year and projected it to reach $3.76 billion by 2028.

Nor was HB 2 a winning issue for McCrory, who lost his bid for reelection.

Sufficiently chastened (or so we thought), lawmakers partially repealed most of the bill in March 2017 and a sunset clause fully repealed it in December 2020.

So the last thing anyone would do is try this again, right?

Wrong. The GOP is partying like it's 2016.

The state’s highest-ranking Republican, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of Greensboro, seems to vilify the LGBTQ community every time he opens his mouth. More broadly, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has become a staple for Republicans again, married with efforts to ban books and demand that the nation's history be scrubbed clean of its missteps.

NC Policy Watch’s Joe Killian noted the invocation at last week’s convention of the Wake County Republican Party.

“Our public education system is in shambles and our children have now become expendable," John Amanchukwu, a youth pastor from Raleigh, told the crowd. "They are being taught that Heather has two mommies and Jodie has two daddies. Our children are being taught to hate our country and hate our flag.”

For the record, both Amanchukwu and Robinson are Black men who see no irony in preaching the gospel of discrimination.

In fact, gender is a key bullet point for the GOP nationally, raising concerns that we could see such ludicrous and mean-spirited legislation here as in Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay" bill.

But if I were a Republican who is pondering another drive on this bridge to nowhere, I'd consider this first: What are the odds that Boom Supersonic or Toyota would locate their new plants in a state that finds itself again in the throes of an HB 2-like controversy?

And what are the odds that Apple, whose CEO, Tim Cook, is himself gay, would have picked Raleigh for a billion-dollar campus that will employ 3,000 people at an average annual salary of $187,000?

Apple, incidentally, is one of more than 60 major corporations that have signed a statement condemning anti-gay policies and legislation in Texas.

Cook tweeted on March 10: “As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth. I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them.”

So, what will it be?

Would this state shoot itself in the foot … again … morally and economically?

And is it really willing, only five years removed, to go back to a future of cold hearts and small minds?