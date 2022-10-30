Allen Johnson: Divided? Nah. The GOP and I agree on lots of stuff.

Sometimes I wonder whether some of the lines we’ve drawn in the sand in recent years were mistakes — shallow trenches etched in the heat of an endless war of words.

Fevered pronouncements that, in our heart of hearts, we didn’t really mean but are too proud or too stubborn to reconsider.

So we dig in, deeper and deeper.

And we shout so loudly at one another that neither side actually hears what the other is saying.

But even in no man’s land there can be common ground.

So I thought I’d share a list of only a few of the issues on which conservatives and I agree.

For instance, it never has been an article of faith for me that voter ID is the spawn of the devil.

In fact, as a general concept, I’m perfectly fine with it.

The problem I’ve always had is the details. And the motives behind those details.

So long as the list of acceptable IDs is fair and reasonably accessible — in other words, not tilted to favor one voting group over another (which all too often, they are) — I’m cool with them.

Play fair and I’d play ball. And so, I suspect, would many others.

Then there’s Hunter Biden.

Has the right gone nuts over this alleged scandal as Rome burns to a crisp under their noses? (You know, Jan. 6, a host of almost comically unqualified candidates, The One Who Shall Not Be Named But Will Not Go Away and so on.)

Maybe. Maybe not.

But why not shine a bright light in that corner and find out for certain?

And if there’s nothing to see here?

Well, then we would have taken a good, hard look and not seen it.

Fair enough?

I also agree with the right that so-called “cancel culture” can go much too far.

Did Al Franken really deserve to walk the plank for his bad judgment and frat-boy indiscretion?

I don’t think so.

We can go too far in expecting our leaders and celebrities and star athletes to be chaste and pure 24/7.

On the flip side we can be tolerant and forgiving of the most egregious repeat offenders simply because they’re in our tribe.

Or because (according to some) God is using an imperfect vessel to carry out His plan.

Says who?

Oh, you heard it firsthand from he Almighty?

Who couldn’t use that as an excuse for getting away with, well, anything?

And, by the way, yes, Kanye West has reached the point where he deserves to be canceled with a capital C.

The converse of being too quick to judge is being too slow to condemn words and deeds that cannot be defended.

I agree with conservatives about remote learning.

As a teacher who had to shift in a matter of hours from in-person classes to Zoom, I know firsthand the toll face-to-face instruction took on student achievement, even at the college level.

But I also know that, at the height of COVID, people were dying left and right.

I know that, while risk factors may have been low for younger students, they were not for faculty and staff.

I know that health officials were reacting on the fly to a deadly virus that to this day continues to evolve and mutate.

And I know that in hindsight it’s easy for anyone to be a critic.

Like many conservatives, I “back the blue” enthusiastically.

Day in and day out police do an enormously stressful, dangerous and essential job.

But they still must be accountable for their actions.

And my support of police means all, not some. And it does not exclude Capitol Police officers, nor, in my view, should anyone else’s.

I even agree with Kanye that “White Lives Matter.” I believe “All Lives Matter.”

But I also believe that for too long Black lives haven’t mattered as much as they should.

And I understand that the whole point of the “Black Lives Matter” movement was to bring attention to that problem.

In other words, if there’s a house on fire in a neighborhood, all houses in that neighborhood may matter. But the fire truck goes to the one that’s in flames.

Finally, like conservatives, I believe character matters. Uh, it still does, doesn’t it?

The bottom line: If we’re honest, sincere and consistent in what we say we believe, there are vast, untilled acres of common ground out there.

And we’re not as divided as we think.

If we’re being honest.

Agreed?