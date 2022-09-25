Allen Johnson: Does BYU deserve an apology over a disputed slur?

Was a slur heard round the nation ever actually spoken?

And would a young athlete insist that it happened — in a room full of 5,500 witnesses, no less — if it wasn’t true?

An investigation by Brigham Young University has raised that question.

After “reaching out” to more than 50 individuals who were there as well as reviewing video footage and audio recordings from an Aug. 26 volleyball match between BYU and Duke in Provo, Utah, BYU officials said they could find no evidence that a Black Duke player repeatedly was targeted with racial jeers and threats by a fan.

Rachel Richardson, a Duke sophomore, tweeted two days after the game that she and Black teammates were “racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match” and that “the slurs and comments grew into threats which caused us to feel unsafe.”

After Richardson voiced her concerns during the match, a police officer was stationed at the Duke bench.

Later, the fan who allegedly had yelled the slurs was banned from BYU home athletic events for the remainder of the year.

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox, a Republican, tweeted that he was “disgusted that this behavior is happening.”

And then a wave of national reaction ensued.

Pundits pontificated.

Newspapers (including this one) published scathing editorials.

The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team canceled two games scheduled this season with BYU.

But, upon further review, were all of us wrong?

It’s possible, but there still are more questions than answers.

The BYU findings didn’t say the slurs didn’t happen. It concluded that it could find no corroborating evidence that they happened.

The university added, in a statement: “We renew our invitation for anyone with evidence contrary to our findings to come forward and share it,” the statement said.

The university also lifted the ban on the fan in question, who was not named, and apologized to him.

Meanwhile, Richardson has not responded but Duke’s athletics director has.

In a written statement, Duke’s vice president and director of athletics, Nina King, said that Duke’s volleyball players are “exceptionally strong women” with “the utmost integrity.” “We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question.”

In other words, she supported Richardson without directly disputing the BYU investigation.

Internet flamethrowers have been less restrained calling it a hoax, invoking Jussie Smollet and demanding that the media apologize to BYU.

But, remember, it was BYU itself that initially banned the fan and said, unequivocally, in a statement: “We will not tolerate behavior of this kind. Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics holds a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior. We wholeheartedly apologize to Duke University and especially its student-athlete competing last night for what they experienced.”

The university moved Duke’s next match to a different venue with a limited crowd. BYU also revised its fan conduct policy.

All of which lent credence to the allegations.

But if we’re going to report those allegations, it’s only right and fair that we note that doubts have been raised about them.

As for what really happened and why, I’m still scratching my head.

If Richardson did invent this incident, why? What could she possibly gain from it?

Sadly, what made the story so immediately believable is the fact that racist heckling at sporting events is hardly uncommon:

A girls basketball player in Massachusetts being targeted with racial taunts from student fans during a game.

A student spectator mocking Black and Latina players with monkey noises and barks during a high school championship soccer game.

Racial slurs from fans at NBA and major league baseball games.

More recently, a third NBA team owner in the last eight years is selling his team after using racial slurs.

And as someone who himself has been called the n-word more times than he can remember, I can assure you, it’s not rare, even in 2022. Especially not in 2022, when racial animus sometimes seems as raw and ugly as it was in the 1960s. (Even “Star Wars” and “The Little Mermaid” haven’t been immune.)

As for what really happened during that volleyball match in August? I still don’t know for certain, and, frankly, neither do you.

But I do know this: Racial threats and slurs are common enough in America that there’s no need to make them up.