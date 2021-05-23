Allen Johnson: Eddie Bridges' grassroots philanthropy was a wonder to see

Eddie Bridges’ lifelong passions for hunting and fishing and unspoiled open spaces were as big as all of outdoors.

The founder, director and chief evangelist for the N.C. Wildlife Habitat Foundation and the N.C. Wildlife Endowment Fund once described his vision of nirvana as a day’s worth of hunting with nothing to show for it.

“If I go to a deer stand or a duck blind and stay there all day and don’t shoot my gun it’s worth it,” he told the News & Record’s Richard Barron in 2015. “Nobody sees but me and the Lord.”

Frankly, it was hard to imagine Eddie sitting still that long.

To see him in action on any number of causes he took on in his full, busy life suggests he moved at only one speed: very fast.

Now he’s gone and there may never be another one like him.

Eddie died last week at age 87.

I thought he might live to at least 110, if only to complete his to-do list.

Eddie always had something going and, whatever that latest project might be, he devoted himself to it completely, as if it were the most important thing in the world.