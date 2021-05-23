Allen Johnson: Eddie Bridges' grassroots philanthropy was a wonder to see

Eddie Bridges’ lifelong passions for hunting and fishing and unspoiled open spaces were as big as all of outdoors.
The founder, director and chief evangelist for the N.C. Wildlife Habitat Foundation and the N.C. Wildlife Endowment Fund once described his vision of nirvana as a day’s worth of hunting with nothing to show for it.
“If I go to a deer stand or a duck blind and stay there all day and don’t shoot my gun it’s worth it,” he told the News & Record’s Richard Barron in 2015. “Nobody sees but me and the Lord.”
Frankly, it was hard to imagine Eddie sitting still that long.
To see him in action on any number of causes he took on in his full, busy life suggests he moved at only one speed: very fast.
Now he’s gone and there may never be another one like him.
Eddie died last week at age 87.
I thought he might live to at least 110, if only to complete his to-do list.
Eddie always had something going and, whatever that latest project might be, he devoted himself to it completely, as if it were the most important thing in the world.
When he came upon an idea, he could barely wait to share it in a twang as sweet as iced tea, his eyes gleaming under a tousled mop of white hair.
And Eddie had lots of ideas:
The Wildlife Habitat Foundation itself, an influential nonprofit he conceived in 1992 to promote land preservation and conservation.
Lifetime hunting and fishing licenses in North Carolina, which he successfully pitched to the state Wildlife Resources Commission as a funding source for preserving animal habitats and enforcing hunting regulations.
A campaign to raise money to build oyster reefs to cleanse the severely polluted New River in Onslow County.
The Frank A. Sharpe Jr. Wildlife Education Center in Guilford County.
But what separated Eddie from most talkers is that he was even more of a doer. If he mentioned something on a Tuesday night odds were good it would be well underway by Wednesday morning.
And nearly every idea succeeded, if only by the sheer force of Eddie’s will.
For instance, that crazy genius of that oyster reef wasn’t Eddie’s idea. But it might not have happened without him.
Jacksonville’s Storm Water manager, Pat Donovan-Potts, had mentioned the notion to Eddie (who was merely a spry 85 at the time) at the Wildlife Habitat Foundation’s annual gala at Grandover Resort. Eddie immediately took it on as a project, setting a fundraising target of $500,000.
“I know I’m plowing hard ground,” Eddie had said at the outset. Yeah, right. The Wildlife Habitat Foundation went on to quickly raise $800,000, including $400,000 from the legislature. So Eddie increased the goal to $1 million.
The myriad stories you’ve seen about Eddie in the past few days typically describe him as an “outdoorsman” and “a conservationist.” Which is true enough. But I like to think of him as a philanthropist.
No, he wasn’t born into wealth, nor did he build a fortune in business and industry. What Eddie did do was invest his heart and soul into causes he believed in. And get others to believe in them. Lots of others.
That was his gift.
One of the few initiatives that Eddie didn’t see through to success was his idea in 2006 for a commemorative coin that would have benefited the International Civil Rights Center & Museum. The U.S. Mint would have produced the 50-cent coins at no cost to taxpayers. The museum would then buy the coins in bulk and resell them to fund its endowment.
Eddie had met with museum officials and three members of Congress. Reps. Howard Coble and Brad Miller and Sen. Kay Hagan expressed support.
But the project never gained traction. Eddie couldn’t understand why and was still pushing his proposal in 2014.
I agree with Eddie. It was a terrific idea.
But there was always another challenge.
Thankfully, both the state and community showed Eddie how much it appreciated him while he could appreciate it:
He was inducted into the Guilford and North Carolina Sports Halls of Fame. He was the state’s Conservationist of the Year in 1993, National Conservationist of the Year in 2004. And so much more.
But I still can’t help still thinking about the One That Got Away — that museum coin.
“Look,” Eddie told me in 2009. “I just turned 76 and I don’t need glasses and don’t use a walker. This is just one more thing I’d like to see accomplished before my time runs out.”
In the end, it wasn’t to be.
But his list of accomplishments dwarfs the setbacks.
Eddie Bridges didn’t win at everything all the time, but man did he come close.