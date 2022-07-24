Allen Johnson: Feds are doing a bad job of doing good

As you may have heard, the former campus of the American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro is being leased by the federal government as a temporary residence for unaccompanied immigrant minors who have crossed the border illegally.

Which should be a good thing.

We all should have seen and read enough horror stories about the ordeal minors face at the southern border to want a more humane approach to housing these young people and processing their cases.

Not all of us do, of course.

Some would just as soon turn them away, no matter their age, no matter how desperate the circumstances that brought them here.

Sadly, to some of us they are merely “illegals” who should go back to where they came from. Go home. Get lost. We don’t want you here. We have laws.

But if all of us are as pro-life as we say we are, we shouldn’t be so cold-blooded. And regardless of how we feel about immigration policy, there still should be some room in our hearts for common decency and compassion.

Beyond that, the Biden administration is bound by law to care for these children.

Thankfully, I believe there are more of us who want to do the right thing than who view these children as a clear and present danger.

And thankfully, Greensboro has a proud tradition of welcoming refugees, whether they are passing through or coming here to settle.

Yet, even we have our limits.

Based on what we’ve heard and seen so far we have to wonder how the federal bureaucracy can be so bad at doing good.

Memo to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: Even among people of good will and good faith, you are testing nerves and patience, mostly by not leveling with us.

As the News & Record has reported, the five-year cost of leasing the campus is $50 million in taxpayer money.

I know. LeBron James makes $43 million in one year. But $50 million is a lot.

And it’s still unclear what the total cost may be. You won’t say.

DHHS could make this sad song better with more openness and straight talk.

Yet too often you provide vague answers or no answers at all.

To be honest, guys, to us you seem to have bumbled into Greensboro following a user’s manual on How to Create Angst, Fear and Distrust, Even Among People Who Are Trying to be Supportive.

You already know there are people who are predisposed to be afraid of and hostile toward these children.

You know some people are more open-minded but still have valid questions.

You know local media can help you fill in the blanks and address concerns.

And yet still you continue to treat this very public issue in a very private manner.

We get it. You can’t tell us everything. But you can do better than this.

Good for you that you held two meetings in Greensboro last week with local officials and residents who live near the Hebrew Academy campus. Yet, you bar the media?

And leave it to us to glean what happened secondhand, from people who attended?

What’s up with that?

So, even though we’ve learned some useful information …

That these will be minors who crossed the border on their own, not children who have been separated from their parents.

That the young people may not arrive until Jan. 1, as opposed to this summer.

That the average stay at the facility will likely be between 15 and 40 days.

That up to 800 children, ranging in age from 13 to 17, could be housed and educated here.

That there will be one staff member for every eight children.

That access onto and off the campus will be secured.

And that girls and boys will be separated and will undergo background checks before being admitted.

… some of the secondhand accounts conflict.

For instance, county Commissioners Melvin “Skip” Alston and Justin Conrad heard differently how the background checks will work.

“Homeland Security does the pre-vetting for us and lets us know if there’s anything we needed to know prior to a child coming to the facility,” Conrad told the News & Record’s Kenwyn Caranna.

But Alston heard that if a youth “had any criminal background they would not be located in this academy. … They will go to another location which would be a little bit stricter.”

Which is it?

“I left with a lot of questions,” Conrad said.

So did we.

We know this is a difficult task made infinitely harder by oppressive conditions abroad and a do-nothing Congress that refuses to address immigration reform honestly, humanely and realistically. So we careen from one crisis to the next, over and over.

Those policy failures are not DHHS’s fault.

But its handling so far of the plans for the American Hebrew Academy does not inspire faith and confidence.

C’mon, man. Get your act together.