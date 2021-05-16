Allen Johnson: For a time, at least, Greensboro had its own Liz Cheney

As expected, House Republicans in D.C. cynically booted a staunch conservative, Liz Cheney, to the curb last week for refusing to declare unconditional adoration for His Exalted Wonderfulness, Donald Trump.
But even more amazing than the GOP’s willful descent into darkness was Cheney’s stubborn refusal to go along. Or to go quietly.
And she didn’t budge, despite being vilified and villainized by rabid Trumpsters from sea to shining sea.
“If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies,” Cheney reportedly said of the ex-president before being excommunicated from the party leadership, “I’m not your person.”
Reminds me of a hard-boiled Republican around here.
Remember John Blust?
During careers in the state House and Senate, the former lawmaker from Greensboro, like Cheney, was — and is still is — a 100-proof conservative.
But he also couldn’t stand hypocrisy.
When his party seized control of both chambers of the legislature and held tight, Blust couldn’t abide his fellow Republicans doing to Democrats what the Democrats had done to them for 100 years.
So, it was Blust who stood fast (and mostly alone) in 2015 for local control when his party supported the efforts of a fellow GOP lawmaker, state Sen. Trudy Wade, to force major changes on the Greensboro City Council (in a shameless bid to settle personal scores).
“You all know it is wrong for a city of 285,000 to have a form of government put in place by one person,” Blust said at the time.
And it was Blust who, in June of 2018, chided his fellow Republicans for violating their own beliefs in what amounted to a valedictory speech from the House floor.
The issue at hand was a farm bill that Blust rightly opposed for protecting hog farms from lawsuits brought by neighbors over the stench from “waste lagoons,” among other nuisances and health hazards.
As Blust saw it, those lagoons weren’t the only thing that smelled.
“There are several truths need to be told in this body about this bill and about this body,” he said.
And then he went on for 14 minutes.
“An iron curtain has descended on this legislature, and it just will not let go,” Blust said. “A few people call all the shots, and their will governs, and I know the members cannot afford to go against it. I hate that you can make good arguments, right on point, and somebody holds a thumb up or down, and that determines it. That’s a very regrettable situation.”
In a rare rebuke from the dais, Republican Speaker Tim Moore said Blust had “impugned the integrity of the House.” Other Republicans took their shots at him as well.
But Blust would not go along simply to get along.
It was the type of fortitude you seldom see in either party. Not then and certainly not now.
To be clear, Blust and I are not on the same page on most issues.
Or in the same ZIP code, or hemisphere, for that matter.
Yet, for those strokes of refreshing honesty and statesmanship, I give him his props.
He was willing to fight for what he believed, even if no one else in his party would fight with him.
“I think I stood strong a lot of times when it was difficult,” he said when he announced he wouldn’t run for reelection in 2018.
So, naturally Blust supports Liz Cheney today sticking to her principles at great cost, right?
Well, not exactly.
Judging from Blust’s Facebook page, he’s not in the same hemisphere as Cheney, either.
On Jan. 19, he posted: “Just as all the documents that have come out show that the Russia Collusion hoax the left and its media dwelled on for four years was all false, we will only find out a few years from now that we were lied to on Covid 19, election fraud, and even the so-called ‘insurrection’ on Jan. 6. We do not learn the truth until years later after the left and its media have milked their lies for political gain.”
And on Jan. 26: “Demanding an accurate vote count following state laws is not ‘seeking to overturn an election’ and is not ‘insurrection.’ Just the opposite is true.”
And Jan. 18: “When Paul Revere rode and warned ‘the British are coming,’ was he inciting violence and insurrection?”
And on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20: “Iligitimate (sic)! Not my president!”
Double sigh.
I guess the lesson here is to give Cheney the credit she deserves but to also understand she still is where she is ideologically. Which, from where I sit, is not a good place.
And to give Blust his due as well. No one can say he hasn’t had his moments.
Just not right now.
When principled leaders are about as scarce as a gallon of gas.