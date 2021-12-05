Allen Johnson: From his bully pulpit, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson plays the victim

When Mark Robinson first stormed onto the scene in 2018 with a fiery speech about gun rights, I disagreed with 90% of what he said.
And still I almost felt moved to say amen.
He’s that compelling a public speaker.
The video of that speech before the Greensboro City Council went viral. Three years later, Robinson, a Republican from Greensboro, is lieutenant governor, the highest-ranking Black officeholder in state history. And a likely candidate for governor in 2024.
If only he would use those gifts to build up rather than to rip apart
Instead, Robinson has become best-known for his assaults on civility and civil rights, targeting mostly those who already are marginalized and vulnerable.
By now the pattern is familiar:
Say or post something offensive and/or outrageous.
Defy any and all of your critics.
And then declare that it’s actually you who are the aggrieved party.
And if there’s anything liberal elites on the radical left absolutely can’t stand, it’s an outspoken Black Republican.
Poor pitiful you.
Cue cards and letters and sympathetic tweets from supporters who are enthralled by your courage and forthrightness.
Enrage and repeat.
Robinson has honed this formula to near-perfection, and in the bizarro reality we live in today, it may yet land him in the Governor’s Mansion.
In the most recent episode of “Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood,” on Nov. 29, the lieutenant governor confronted a state senator who had just spoken from the floor about derisive rhetoric about LGBTQ people.
Sen. Julie Mayfield, D-Buncombe, rightly had said elected officials should respect all of their constituents.
“We are elected officials, and if we can’t respect our constituents, rather than viciously attack some of them, then maybe we’re in the wrong job,” she said.
How dare she.
She didn’t mention Robinson by name, but she didn’t need to. Following the session, Robinson confronted Mayfield outside of the Senate chamber.
My colleague @MayfieldforNC made statements in support of #LGBTQ Equality during session tonight. The Lt Gov was so mad that he berated Sen Mayfield outside the chamber. I caught the tail end of his rant on video. pic.twitter.com/8EuCPYkhwz— Senator Natasha Marcus (@NatashaMarcusNC) November 29, 2021
“Next time, before you get ready to say something on that floor, come see me,” he said, startling Mayfield and anyone else within earshot.
Then he rumbled off.
Mayfield later said, “My comments were absolutely in response to his very hateful statements against LGBTQ.”
Was she exaggerating? Judge for yourself.
In a 2016 Facebook post after the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla.: “I pray for the souls of all those killed, healing for all those wounded, and comfort for the family members of the terrorist shooting in Orlando. However, homosexuality is STILL an abominable sin and I WILL NOT join in ‘celebrating gay pride’ nor will I fly their sacrilegious flag on my page.”
In 2016, responding to a National Geographic magazine cover that featured a 9-year-old transgender child: “The sick, deranged, sexual degenerates who promote this type of demonic behavior are the ones who will take the next step in our continuing moral decline toward total depravity.”
In 2017: “You CAN NOT love God and support the homosexual agenda.”
In 2021, during a speech at a church in Seagrove: “There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.”
And so on.
As for what happened in the corridors of the legislature on Nov. 29, “… The Lt. Governor will always fight to protect the rights of all people,” a spokesman for Robinson said.
But Robinson’s words keep saying otherwise, and not only against gays, but Jews, Muslims and, yes, Black people as well.
Which poses a dilemma: Do we challenge him each time he crosses the line and give oxygen to his rhetoric? Or do we ignore him?
I believe he can’t be ignored, or his attacks become more and more the norm in an already dangerously uncivil America. Even if it means firing up his base and getting him more face time on Fox News.
Of course, a Durham brewery prefers a gentler approach. Called Ponysaurus, the brewery is donating a portion of the sales from one of its offerings, a saison called “Don’t Be Mean to People,” to LGBTQ organizations.
The brewery’s website also encourages the public to “post a toast” to Robinson for “helping” to encourage support for the fund, which the brewery calls the “Lieutenant Governor’s Fund for the Fabulous.”
What’s more, the brewery’s co-owner, Nick Hawthorne-Johnson, has invited Robinson to drop in for a beer. “I would love to sit down with him and hear why people are filth in his eyes,” Hawthorne-Johnson told The (Raleigh) News & Observer.
If such a summit ever happens, I’ll drink to it myself.