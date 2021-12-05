Allen Johnson: From his bully pulpit, Robinson plays the victim

Then he rumbled off.

Mayfield later said, “My comments were absolutely in response to his very hateful statements against LGBTQ.”

Was she exaggerating? Judge for yourself.

In a 2016 Facebook post after the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla.: “I pray for the souls of all those killed, healing for all those wounded, and comfort for the family members of the terrorist shooting in Orlando. However, homosexuality is STILL an abominable sin and I WILL NOT join in ‘celebrating gay pride’ nor will I fly their sacrilegious flag on my page.”

In 2016, responding to a National Geographic magazine cover that featured a 9-year-old transgender child: “The sick, deranged, sexual degenerates who promote this type of demonic behavior are the ones who will take the next step in our continuing moral decline toward total depravity.”

In 2017: “You CAN NOT love God and support the homosexual agenda.”

In 2021, during a speech at a church in Seagrove: “There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.”

And so on.