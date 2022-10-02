Allen Johnson: Greensboro church to Southen Baptists: OK. Bye.

Already embroiled in its own come to Jesus moment over sexual abuse in its ranks, the Southern Baptist Convention somehow still has found the time to wag its finger at a Greensboro congregation for its open minds and hearts.

The convention, which represents the nation’s largest Protestant denomination, has now officially expelled College Park Baptist Church, which already had left the SBC on its own accord 23 years ago.

But, for the SBC’s executive committee, apparently late is better than never.

College Park was still on the convention’s rolls and needed to go.

Its sin: “affirmation … of homosexual behavior.”

In other words, not only does College Park choose not to condemn gay, lesbian and transgender people, it has the gall to welcome them.

And, with the Southern Baptists, that will get you kicked to the curb.

The nerve of those people at College Park, being kind to strangers. Who do they think they are? Christians?

Uh, well, apparently so.

For instance, the Associated Press reported, the church provided a safe and caring place for local parents whose daughter was struggling to reconcile coming out as a lesbian with her strong faith.

Could one co-exist with the other?

At College Park, the answer was clear.

“It really makes a difference when you hear from the pulpit and hear in the hallway that God loves everybody,” the young woman’s mother, Caroline Joyce, said.

As for why now, you would think that the Southern Baptists’ leadership had bigger fish to fry.

An outside investigation uncovered a breathtaking lack of urgency or concern over widespread and serious allegations of sexual abuse of women and children by male pastors.

Investigators discovered that Southern Baptist leaders had for years possessed a list of 703 church officials suspected of abuse, some in the Triad, and yet failed to act on it or, even worse, suppressed it.

“For almost two decades,” the report said, “survivors of abuse and other concerned Southern Baptists have been contacting the Southern Baptist Convention to report child molesters and other abusers who were in the pulpit or employed as church staff.”

To be clear, the Southern Baptists dispute none of this and have promised reform.

And to be fair, the SBC also has expelled some member churches for sexual abuse (about time) and in one case, “alleged discriminatory behavior.”

But to be kicking a church to the curb because of its humanity and compassion seems both incredibly tone-deaf and hypocritical.

Which is more Christ-like, opening your doors to those in need … or turning your back and closing your eyes?

On a personal note, I’ve been to College Park only once, and it was so crowded that I had to sit in the balcony — on the floor.

In 2016, the church hosted a rally to oppose the state’s notorious — and thankfully short-lived — bathroom law, HB 2.

More than 1,000 people of various races, faiths and genders squeezed into every crevice of the sanctuary to say no to legislation that forced transgender persons to use only public restrooms that comported with the gender on their birth certificates. It was mean and unnecessary and College Park proudly stood against it.

Many years earlier, the church supported the Woolworth sit-in in 1960.

And, incidentally, the reason the church decided to leave the Southern Baptist Convention 23 years ago was the organization’s statement of doctrine that a wife should “submit herself graciously” to her husband’s authority.

More broadly, it is disappointing, if not surprising, to see seemingly enlightened attitudes about gender identity and gay marriage now followed by a cynical backlash.

And, as with the alarmist, unfounded nonsense used to justify HB 2, we are being warned in apocalyptic tones: “They are coming after your children.”

Two steps forward … how many back?

As a pure matter of basic fairness, there has never been much logic to the irrational fear and hostility toward gay and transgender people, who, like the rest of us, simply are trying to live their lives.

As in, you know, being free.

If it is an article of faith for you that gay relationships are wrong, then don’t have a gay relationship.

But don’t impose your faith on me.

As for the people of College Park, good for you for practicing what you preach.

From a fellow Baptist: Godspeed and Amen.