Allen Johnson: Hannah-Jones debacle exposes festering UNC dysfunction

UNC-Chapel Hill got precisely what it deserved when Nikole Hannah-Jones told the university what it could do with its Knight chair in journalism.
Here she was, at least twice as qualified as the job required — with a Pulitzer Prize, a Peabody Award, a MacArthur “genius” grant, a George Polk Award, a distinguished career as a New York Times reporter on her resume — and, for at least some people at UNC, that wasn’t enough.
Maybe if she had ended world hunger?
So she didn’t automatically receive tenure with the job. She would have to wait, she was told, for five years and then she might be granted tenure.
I am ashamed of my alma mater.
And I am angered and disappointed by its lack of moral courage and honesty.
You know the story by now.
Students and faculty protested. Even historians who disagreed with some of her historical observations in a Pulitzer Prize-winning essay on America’s racial legacy saw that as no reason to deny her tenure.
In the midst of a firestorm, reluctant UNC trustees essentially were forced to have a meeting to take a vote on Hannah-Jones’ tenure.
The trustees voted yes, under duress, but only 9-4. It should not have been close.
So, having been treated so shabbily and so differently from others who preceded her, Hannah-Jones decided that she valued her dignity over the trustees’ vote to grant her what she should have had from the start.
So, she’s going to Howard University as a tenured professor, as part of a Dream Team that includes fellow journalist and National Book Award winner Ta-Nehisi Coates.
And now UNC is left with nothing but another national embarrassment to go with the others ….
The clumsy handling of the “Silent Sam” Confederate statue controversy.
Disgraceful fake classes at UNC-Chapel Hill that enrolled athletes and other students and for which Carolina never was punished by the NCAA. (Carolina lawyered up and beat the rap rather than admitting wrongdoing.)
The departures, under pressure, of UNC President Margaret Spellings and UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt.
The attempts by some UNC Board of Governors members to finagle chancellorships for themselves and to meddle in the affairs of UNC campuses.
And now this shameful treatment of a stellar journalist, a UNC alumna no less.
It pains me to write these words. But this is what it is.
Like Hannah-Jones, I received my master’s degree from the J-school at UNC.
But for all of the good times I had in Blue Heaven – the inspiring professors, the friendships, the beauty of a campus among the pines that was big enough but not too big – I’m disheartened to see some of the same fissures in UNC the idea versus UNC the reality that I experienced during my own days there in the 1970s.
I also can recall similar struggles when I was both a graduate student in journalism and head of the Black Student Movement and, before that, when I was an undergraduate English major. Among the battles waged in those days: a need for more Black faculty, work conditions for cafeteria workers, the appearance of a white supremacist on campus, David Duke of the KKK (paid for with student fees) and a tenure battle for a Black faculty member, Sonja Haynes Stone.
Sound familiar?
What I don’t recall is the strained relations current Black students seem to have with campus police. You’d think we’d have come further.
Then there is the role of newspaper magnate Walter Hussman, whose $25 million financial commitment to the UNC journalism school is the reason it now bears his name.
Hussman’s glaring lack of self-awareness is almost comical.
He claims not to have attempted to influence Hannah-Jones’ hiring at the J-school even as he attempted to influence it. And he claims also to be a champion of journalistic “objectivity” even as he has insinuated himself into the Hannah-Jones story at nearly every turn.
(In fact, a much bigger ethical question than Hannah-Jones’ objectivity is how much sway a big donor should have in academic decisions. Hussman, who also is a UNC alum, certainly seems to assume that he has a lot.)
Hussman also should be reminded that Hannah-Jones’ Pulitzer was for commentary, a legitimate and time-honored form of journalism since before he and his father and his father’s father were born. And a form of journalism his own newspaper practices in its opinion pages.
If his commitment to the school really came, as advertised, without strings, he should have butted out.
Then there are the (mostly) guys in suits behind the curtain — in the Republican-controlled legislature — who have enabled and encouraged the micromanagement and politicizing of the university system, from the Board of Governors on down.
So here we are, again, watching one of the state’s proudest achievements, its university system, make national headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Nikole Hannah-Jones, one of the most significant hires in recent memory at the J-school, is taking her talents to D.C.
She has my blessings and my congratulations.
The current state of the UNC System is our problem, not hers.
Allen Johnson is executive editorial page editor of the News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal.