Allen Johnson: Hannah-Jones debacle exposes festering UNC dysfunction

But for all of the good times I had in Blue Heaven – the inspiring professors, the friendships, the beauty of a campus among the pines that was big enough but not too big – I’m disheartened to see some of the same fissures in UNC the idea versus UNC the reality that I experienced during my own days there in the 1970s.

I also can recall similar struggles when I was both a graduate student in journalism and head of the Black Student Movement and, before that, when I was an undergraduate English major. Among the battles waged in those days: a need for more Black faculty, work conditions for cafeteria workers, the appearance of a white supremacist on campus, David Duke of the KKK (paid for with student fees) and a tenure battle for a Black faculty member, Sonja Haynes Stone.

Sound familiar?

What I don’t recall is the strained relations current Black students seem to have with campus police. You’d think we’d have come further.

Then there is the role of newspaper magnate Walter Hussman, whose $25 million financial commitment to the UNC journalism school is the reason it now bears his name.

Hussman’s glaring lack of self-awareness is almost comical.