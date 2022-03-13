Allen Johnson: Here's another book that somebody probably wants to ban.

As a loud minority of outraged parents continues to hyperventilate over school books, I got to thinking the other day about some of the works they might consign to their overwrought bonfire of inanities.
Among the first that come to mind: “Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge” by Erica Armstrong Dunbar.
And yes, the Washingtons referred to in the title would indeed be those Washingtons, George and Martha.
“Never Caught” was a finalist for a National Book Award in 2017 and I had the honor that year of moderating a discussion with its author, a professor at Rutgers University, at the Greensboro History Museum.
“Never Caught” focuses on one of those enslaved people, and in doing so sheds a harsh light on the Washingtons’ attitudes toward those who toiled in their kitchens, stables and fields.
The protagonist, Ona Judge, was Martha Washington’s chief attendant. “Bushy haired with light skin and freckles,” Ona was the daughter of an enslaved woman named Betty and a white indentured servant named Thomas Judge.
When Gen. George Washington became president and left Mount Vernon in Virginia for the nation’s capital at that time, New York, he sent for Martha and a contingent of slaves, including Ona.
Life in the North was a revelation for young Ona. Many Black people were enslaved. But many others were free.
What a strange, wonderful thing, she thought. So close and yet so far away.
When the nation’s capital shifted to Philadelphia, the Washingtons faced stronger anti-slavery sentiment and laws than they had seen in New York.
But the father of our country found a loophole. Because Pennsylvania placed a time limit on how long someone could remain enslaved, every six months George and Martha Washington rotated their slaves back to Virginia to reset the emancipation clock. The president also endorsed the whipping of slaves as useful and necessary.
Small wonder that on May 21, 1796, Dunbar writes, “the beast that slept in every slave’s soul was awakened.” Ona Judge quietly fled into the night, as the Washingtons were having dinner.
Once the president and first lady discovered Ona’s disappearance, they offered a $10 reward (the going price, Dunbar noted, “of a barrel of flour”) to anyone who caught and returned her.
As the title of the book suggests, Ona Judge never was caught by the Washingtons. But it wasn’t for lack of them trying.
Martha Washington in particular wanted Ona, not only because the slave woman belonged to her, but because she had promised Ona as a gift to her granddaughter.
As for the president, he feared the example Ona had provided for other slaves in his household. He even sought help from the federal government to return her.
Meanwhile, Ona’s freedom came with an asterisk. The one thing almost as awful as the nightmare of human bondage was her constant unease that she could be discovered and recaptured at any time.
“Afraid of being returned to her owners,” Dunbar writes, “Judge lived a shadowy life that was isolated and clandestine. For almost fifty years, the fugitive slave woman kept to herself, building a family and new life upon the quicksand of her legal enslavement.”
That quicksand was embodied in the Fugitive Slave Act, which empowered a slave owner or someone acting on his behalf to legally capture and reclaim a slave. Also, anyone who knowingly aided a fugitive slave could be fined $500, sued or imprisoned. (If you’re one of those people who feel oppressed because you’re asked to wear a mask or get a shot, think about that for a minute.)
Incidentally, the Fugitive Slave Act was passed in 1793 … signed into law by George Washington.
As it turned out, Ona Judge lived out most of her life as a free woman in New Hampshire, marrying a free Black man named Jack Staines and raising a family.
Asked late in her life by a reporter whether she ever regretted leaving the president’s household, Ona Staines was unequivocal: She’d rather have died.
You may ask whether I’m one of those people who would use Ona’s story as an argument for removing monuments to Washington or stripping his name from schools. Of course not. His legacy is much broader and more complicated than that. He led the Continental Army. He served admirably as the first president. And his will called for his slaves to be freed upon his death.
But we all benefit from knowing all of our history, good and bad — not a sanitized version that airbrushes the flaws. Especially our children.
Then just maybe we could avoid incidents like the one at a Chatham County middle school, where white students allegedly held a mock slave auction and used the n-word. For fun.