Allen Johnson: Here's another book that somebody probably wants to ban.

Life in the North was a revelation for young Ona. Many Black people were enslaved. But many others were free.

What a strange, wonderful thing, she thought. So close and yet so far away.

When the nation’s capital shifted to Philadelphia, the Washingtons faced stronger anti-slavery sentiment and laws than they had seen in New York.

But the father of our country found a loophole. Because Pennsylvania placed a time limit on how long someone could remain enslaved, every six months George and Martha Washington rotated their slaves back to Virginia to reset the emancipation clock. The president also endorsed the whipping of slaves as useful and necessary.

Small wonder that on May 21, 1796, Dunbar writes, “the beast that slept in every slave’s soul was awakened.” Ona Judge quietly fled into the night, as the Washingtons were having dinner.

Once the president and first lady discovered Ona’s disappearance, they offered a $10 reward (the going price, Dunbar noted, “of a barrel of flour”) to anyone who caught and returned her.

As the title of the book suggests, Ona Judge never was caught by the Washingtons. But it wasn’t for lack of them trying.