Allen Johnson: Hoarding money as needs go unmet is as bad as spending it recklessly

Two weeks ago I left a faucet running overnight in a sink in our second-floor master bath.
You have to push that particular spigot firmly to stop a quiet trickle. But for once I didn’t.
So we awakened the next day to a soaked floor that spilled into my wife’s study, then seeped past trusses and beams through the first-story ceiling, dripping slowly and relentlessly all night into the kitchen and den below.
Give them enough time and droplets become a gathering flood. It was not happiness to rise and shine that morning.
Frantic calls to our insurance company, a plumber and a water damage repair company followed. I had always wondered how they do what they do in such cases. Now I know.
I’ll spare you the soggy details, but it is neither a quick nor a pretty process, with swaths of carpet and tile ripped up, for starters.
Our house has reached the age where stuff tends to happen, some of it created by human error (in this case, mine), but most by the inevitable wages of time and nature.
Siding needs replacing.
The crawlspace needs a sump pump.
The backyard trees have grown so tall that they’re no longer an amenity; they’re a danger and a nuisance.
A family of squirrels establishes a homestead in the attic.
You stay long enough, you see a little bit of everything.
This is why I have insurance and believe in saving for a rainy day. Or a soggy night, for that matter.
This is one thing I apparently have in common with our majority-Republican state legislature.
From day one when they took control, they tightened the reins on spending, sometimes painfully so.
But over the years they accrued a hefty cushion in their own rainy day fund, more than $1.6 billion.
There’s also $4.018 billion in the state’s unreserved balance, or money left when all budgeted items and expenses have been accounted for.
And another $2.6 billion, give or take, in the Unemployment Trust Fund.
And projections for yet another $6.5 billion in unexpected revenue over the next two years — the largest surplus in state history..
For all this, lawmakers deserve some credit. To a point.
State Republican leaders have thumbed their noses at a state Superior Court judge’s order to adequately fund North Carolina’s poorest schools. Nationally, North Carolina ranks 45th in K-12 school spending and 47th in funding.
Similarly, according to a 2012 study by the National Center for State Courts, this state spends less per capita on its court system than any other state in the Union.
Other critical needs, such as affordable housing, are not being met.
In other words, there are squirrels in this state’s attic, mold in its basement and sagging beams under its floors.
And yet most of the money just sits there, in a big pile, doing mostly nothing, as lawmakers dance a jig around it.
Even the rainy day fund.
What’s that, you say? The rainy day fund is meant only for emergencies?
You mean, like crumbling schools, a housing crisis and a pandemic?
What more are we waiting for? An alien invasion?
Just to remind you, this is not state lawmakers’ money. It’s ours.
And should people who say they believe in smaller government accumulate a mountain of money … the people’s money … and not spend it on the people?
Back in my house, there is still a big hole in the first-floor ceiling.
Monstrous dehumidifiers ran round the clock for nonstop for six days. (I tried to think of the constant whirring as white noise.) Next come the repairs.
Insurance and savings are godsends when your life becomes a GEICO commercial.
But they also matter in routine maintenance and upkeep that tends to cost more to deal with later than right now.
Same difference with the state’s obligations.
Fortunately, at least this year’s state budget negotiations between Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, and Republican leaders Phil Berger of the Senate and Tim Moore of the House have been quieter and more civil than in the past. We’ll see ...
I’m not advocating for an orgy of wasteful and unstainable spending. Just sober, thoughtful — and overdue — investments in North Carolina’s future.
Neglect your house today, and you’ll surely pay more tomorrow.
So, lawmakers can fix the moldy crawlspace before it starts to damage the house’s foundation and make its occupants sick.
Or they can gleefully revel in all that cash like wealthy misers who would just as soon we’d add a few more buckets to catch the rain rather than patch the holes in our roof.