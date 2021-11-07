Allen Johnson: Hoarding money as needs go unmet is as bad as spending it recklessly

Similarly, according to a 2012 study by the National Center for State Courts, this state spends less per capita on its court system than any other state in the Union.

Other critical needs, such as affordable housing, are not being met.

In other words, there are squirrels in this state’s attic, mold in its basement and sagging beams under its floors.

And yet most of the money just sits there, in a big pile, doing mostly nothing, as lawmakers dance a jig around it.

Even the rainy day fund.

What’s that, you say? The rainy day fund is meant only for emergencies?

You mean, like crumbling schools, a housing crisis and a pandemic?

What more are we waiting for? An alien invasion?

Just to remind you, this is not state lawmakers’ money. It’s ours.

And should people who say they believe in smaller government accumulate a mountain of money … the people’s money … and not spend it on the people?

Back in my house, there is still a big hole in the first-floor ceiling.