Allen Johnson: Homelessnes debate plays over and over and over ...

For one brief moment during Monday’s broadcast of its meeting, the Greensboro City Council appeared to have taken the night off and aired a rerun.

That’s because a lot of what we saw and heard we’d seen and heard before.

Monday’s debate about homelessness was pretty much the same as the last time the issue came up.

And the time before that.

And the time before the time before that.

What we’ve seen over the years has been an endless loop of handwringing and exasperation.

What we have not seen is lasting solutions. So round and round we go.

The latest debate centered on homeless persons blocking doorways, business entrances and sidewalks with makeshift campsites.

In the end, the council narrowly approved modifications to city ordinances that some critics say will “criminalize” the homeless.

One change mandates at least 36 inches of access along sidewalks and public passageways and at the entrances to businesses. Another prohibits placing “any object, substance or waste in public spaces.”

By waste, the ordinance means garbage, paper, drinking cups and ashes, among other things and it empowers police to “promptly dispose of the object(s) where practicable.”

Previous debates have centered on other matters … for instance, aggressive panhandling.

But the issue of persons making space for themselves on the doorsteps of businesses has been broached before.

And as before, the discussion tends to be more confrontational than collaborative.

At one extreme are those who believe that enough is enough and the city should simply get tough and sweep the streets. At the other are those who believe we simply should let the homeless be because they are down on their luck and have enough challenges as it is.

But the question isn’t either/or. It’s and. If we so choose, we can protect the interests of merchants and pedestrians as well as those of us who have nowhere else to go but the streets when night falls.

Among the most obvious and practical solutions?

“You’ve got an issue with people pissing in public,” Luis Medina said, “well then give them a bathroom.”

As for broader remedies solutions, they’ve been suggested before:

Partnering with the city’s day center for the homeless, the Interactive Resource Center, to dispatch teams that engage with homeless persons and connect them with services and assistance. This was done for a time and seemed effective. Why wasn’t it sustained?

Turning the old Regency Inn and Suites on O. Henry Boulevard, which has been used as an emergency shelter, into “permanent supportive housing” for homeless persons.

Commissioning a task force of city and county leaders and community members. Uh, actually there already is one, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said after a fellow council member, Yvonne Johnson, proposed such a group. In fact, Vaughan and council members Sharon Hightower and Zack Matheny are on it. How is it that some council members don’t know it exists?

A new idea — providing small, temporary modular housing under a proposed “Doorway Project” — sounds especially promising. As envisioned, 40 units resembling tiny shipping containers with doors and windows could accommodate up to 80 people in a “pop-up village” that would serve the chronically homeless. The concept will be discussed in a special council session on Monday.

As for the ordinances, it’s hardly onerous for residents and business owners to expect for streets and sidewalks not to be strewn with litter or reeking of human waste. At the same time, the homeless are not faceless aliens from another galaxy. They deserve to be treated with compassion and humanity.

Monday’s meeting recalls a story one downtown Greensboro businessman shared with us several years ago.

The homeless person who had camped in the alcove of his establishment for a number of nights usually cleaned up after himself but one day didn’t.

It was not a pleasant sight, the merchant, Bill Heroy, said: clothes, cigarettes, cards, trash — and two buckets for relieving himself. “We couldn’t even open the door there was so much stuff,” Heroy said.

Even so, Heroy hoped the man was OK. He was a former teacher who was bright and well-read.

He had a name: Lane Greene. And a story.

In 2010, when the Chakras Spa on Elm Street caught fire, Greene alerted two workers at a nearby bakery who in turn called 911.

Greene also tried to help put out the flames before firefighters arrived.

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that the homeless people are people, like you or me.

And that many of us are only a job loss or a foreclosure or a missed paycheck or two from a cold night on concrete in a sleeping bag.