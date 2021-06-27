Allen Johnson: How Don Brady, of all people, became my friend

Sometime near the end of his 88 years in this world, Don Brady found the inspiration and the energy to write a letter to the editor.
He was pleased, he wrote in a letter published on June 22, that Cone Health and a larger, Virginia-based health care provider, Sentara, had called off their merger.
“Opportunities to partner here in North Carolina are available with outstanding systems like Duke and UNC to create healthy growth,” he wrote. “The benefits would be immense and hopefully will be explored.”
Even as he was losing a months-long battle with cancer, Don still brimmed with hope and optimism. And he still wanted what was best for his community.
Now, before I go on, you should know: Don, a local businessman, philanthropist and civic leader who died last week, was, for me, an acquired taste. Our politics were light years apart. He was convicted in his beliefs, as was I, and neither of us was shy in expressing in them.
At times he said things that drove me absolutely nuts. But almost always the conversations were constructive. And beneath the crusty veneer was as kindhearted and as giving a person as I’ve ever met.
I got to know Don when he requested a lunch appointment with me and the News & Record’s publisher at the time, Jeff Gauger. We had no idea what he wanted but I suspected we had published something he didn’t like.
When we approached him, already seated in a booth at Southern Lights Bistro, Don waved a clipping of one of my columns and demanded, “Well, what are you gonna do about this?”
Uh oh.
What he meant, however, was how did I propose to address the problem that the column had brought up: the crisis facing Black male youth?
And, then he added, how could he help?
I had written a series of columns about what I saw as a lack of urgency and outrage in the Black community, and beyond, about spiraling cycles of violence and underachievement among young African American males.
We were right to point out abuses by police, I wrote. But we also must hold ourselves accountable for our abuses of each other.
That’s a difficult enough conversation within the Black community. And now one of the most conservative white guys I knew wanted to have it.
The thing is, Don genuinely did want to help. And even if we approached the problem from different ideological poles, we wound up meeting pretty much in the middle.
That afternoon Don committed to co-sponsor one of a series of community forums the News & Record was presenting with PNC Bank. Its title: “Dreams Deferred: The Untapped Potential of Our Young Black Males.”
Don agreed to pay the fees and expenses of our conservative panelist, author and syndicated columnist Star Parker. The other panelist was Pulitzer-Prize-winner Leonard Pitts Jr. You may have heard of him.
In a conversation moderated by the late George Johnson of Elon School of Law, Parker and Pitts sparred over the question of personal responsibility versus systemic racism as root causes of the crisis.
They agreed that each was a factor. They disagreed on how much.
She saw personality responsibility as the primary driver; he saw racism.
In the end, they met more or less in the middle. Like Don and me.
That forum was the most successful one we’ve ever done, drawing a diverse crowd of 1,000 or so to the Carolina Theatre.
Don not only helped to pay for the event, he talked it up among his conservative friends, many of whom attended. As an outgrowth of that forum, Don also pledged to create an apprenticeship program for young Black males at his heating and air business.
After that, Don and I periodically met for lunch. We’d talk about all types of things, but mostly about Greensboro and its future.
In our last lunch together, he expressed concerns about the young local leaders who would succeed the aging old guard. Were there enough of them?
The last time I saw Don in person was before COVID, at the 2019 Triad JDRF Gala, which raises money to address juvenile diabetes. He had invited me and my wife Eula as guests at his table. After that came the pandemic, and we only communicated by phone and email.
Done would send comments about articles in the paper, most of them complimentary.
One day, Don told me in one of those emails, he was sick.
But he was upbeat about his treatment and he wanted to bounce some ideas off of me about bringing some speakers to town.
As usual, we were honest and upfront with other. We also genuinely made an effort to hear each other out.
Maybe that’s why we had kept having lunch over the course of about four years.
He and I would never agree on some things, hence, now and forevermore. But we found common ground on many others.
Godspeed, Don.
I’m so glad we had the good fortune to cross paths.