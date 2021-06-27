Allen Johnson: How Don Brady, of all people, became my friend

Sometime near the end of his 88 years in this world, Don Brady found the inspiration and the energy to write a letter to the editor.

He was pleased, he wrote in a letter published on June 22, that Cone Health and a larger, Virginia-based health care provider, Sentara, had called off their merger.

“Opportunities to partner here in North Carolina are available with outstanding systems like Duke and UNC to create healthy growth,” he wrote. “The benefits would be immense and hopefully will be explored.”

Even as he was losing a months-long battle with cancer, Don still brimmed with hope and optimism. And he still wanted what was best for his community.

Now, before I go on, you should know: Don, a local businessman, philanthropist and civic leader who died last week, was, for me, an acquired taste. Our politics were light years apart. He was convicted in his beliefs, as was I, and neither of us was shy in expressing in them.

At times he said things that drove me absolutely nuts. But almost always the conversations were constructive. And beneath the crusty veneer was as kindhearted and as giving a person as I’ve ever met.