Allen Johnson: How tweet it is: Things that make me wonder, 'Seriously?'

A few of the thoughts careening in my head in recent days, at 280 characters a pop:
- Great that it passed, but the paltry size of the Greensboro housing bond ($30 million) was inexcusable, like trying to put out a wildfire with a six-pack of Avian. Yet $70 million for parks and recreation?
- In particular, the Greensboro Science Center expansion is a “want,” not a “need.” Isn’t it popular and well-regarded enough that it can thrive without taxpayer money?
- I am still processing the sudden death of the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, former head of the state’s NAACP, and the questions that are still swirling around how and why he died. Right now, nothing seems to make sense.
- Why do we keep asking High Point University about its new law dean, Mark Martin, and Jan. 6? Because it keeps failing to provide a straight answer to a simple
- question: Did Martin advise Donald Trump on how to subvert the election results?
- In an HPU statement released last week, Martin “assured HPU that he was not retained as a lawyer by anyone in connection with the 2020 presidential election process” and “did not attend, endorse, or help plan any part of the January 6 rally.” That wasn’t what we asked.
- Democrats are not only playing with fire by promoting extremist Republicans in primaries over more moderate GOP candidates, they are selling their souls in the process, becoming what they claim they abhor.
- Conspiracy pimp Alex Jones has admitted he knew the Sandy Hook school shooting really happened. But he put those parents through hell anyway with lies (some have been stalked and threatened by people who believed Jones’ toxic fictions). What’s a harsher adjective than despicable?
- Imagine you are awakened in the middle of the night by police brea
- king into your apartment (the wrong apartment) and are shot dead before you can react. That’s why the federal indictments in the Breonna Taylor case seem both deeply satisfying and tragically sad.
- I won’t claim I wouldn’t listen if the Saudis dangled $100
- million in blood money in front of me to play golf. I’d think about it. Long and hard. (They reportedly offered Tiger $700-800 million.) Then I’d say no. No matter how rich you are, you still have to live with yourself.
- A Thursday-night email from the NC GOP: “your name is MISSING from our Official Supporter List.” It adds: “We’re going to be sending President Trump a list of every confirmed support, and it would be terrible if your name was left off…” But the deadline was 11:59 p.m.! Omigod.
- I follow The Associated Press style rule that calls for capitalizing the “B” in Black but not the “w” in white or the “b” in brown when referring to race … well, because it’s the rule. But I don’t like it. It’s unfair and inconsistent and makes no logical sense.
- Two of the major causes of what ails us today: a lack of commitment to integrated schools and gerrymandering. Both exacerbate race, class and ideological divisions and the latter rewards
- extremism and punishes collaboration.
- It was encouraging to see a compelling mayoral race in Greensboro in the heat of July. But what was up with the council incumbents sweeping their way back into office? Things aren’t going
that
- well.
- I think Zack Matheny will be a good City Council member, as he was before. I also think his job with Downtown Greensboro Inc. is a built-in conflict of interest. He and a
- ny other council members whose agencies get city money should not be on the council.
- Thank God Bill Russell wouldn’t just “shut up and dribble” when not shutting up was infinitely more dangerous. And I’m not talking about him risking endorsements. I’m talking about him risking his life.
- It’s an unhappy coincidence that Greensboro and Winston-Salem both have lost police chiefs who served well after rising through the ranks. Now, both cities are recruiting a new one at the same time.
- I wish Sen. Thom Tillis’ moral courage weren’t so situational, like a peekabo sun on a cloudy day. But hey, you take what you can get.
- As for Tillis’ outgoing senior colleague, Richard Burr, even with nothing to lose, he hems and haws and cowers in obfuscation on most questions … unless it’s about paying college athletes. Then he breathes fire. Tax ’em all.
- During my afternoon walk Friday along JJ Drive I came upon
a scattering of a dozen or so shotgun shell casings on a bridge. Maybe I should take a different route?