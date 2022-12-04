Allen Johnson: I don't like this book so nobody gets to read it

Into every life some rain must fall.

But that hasn’t stopped some well-meaning parents in my neighborhood from driving their children to the school bus stop even in the mist of only a light drizzle.

There they sit, idling their engines until the bus arrives, lest their precious sons or daughters risk the unthinkable horror of getting wet.

As if raincoats and umbrellas had not yet been invented.

Those images of overprotection came to mind as the Guilford County school board considered whether to remove a book at the request of outraged parents.

Not just any book, but “Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward, a National Book Award winner listed among the works recommended for use by the College Board for use in Advanced Placement English Literature classes.

No matter. Parents have tried three times to ban it.

The first occurred in June at the school where the book is taught, Northern Guilford High School, where the school’s Media Technical Advisory Council voted to allow the book to remain.

In a second hearing in the fall, the GCS District Review Committee upheld the earlier decision.

Then came the third and final verdict last week, during which the school board voted 6-2 to affirm the earlier decisions.

At issue is the book’s frank and sometimes harrowing depiction of sex, in particular a sexual assault.

When two parents initially challenged the use of the book they called it “pornographic” and alleged that it promoted “sexually permissive behavior” and “grooming” (a word that has taken on an entirely different meaning over the last year).

The teacher at the center of this debate in June stood firmly by her use of the book and wrote a column for the News & Record explaining why.

“A fictional story about a family’s loyalty and love as they confront Hurricane Katrina, this novel is endorsed by multiple curriculum specialists and has recognized literary merit,” Northern Guilford AP English teacher Holly Weaver wrote.

“Apart from that, this novel just makes sense to teach right now. After weathering the devastation of the pandemic, students need stories about resilience, rebuilding and survival.”

Now the book had created a storm of its own.

“I felt yanked into a culture war, forced to fight a battle I never wanted to fight,” Weaver wrote. “Yet, how could I not step up to defend my students’ right to choose what they read?”

Stepping in to support her were a number of Weaver’s students, some of whom showed up more than a hour before the June hearing, bearing signs that said such things as “Reality Should Not be Banned” and “Black Experiences Should Not Be Feared.”

Fellow teachers also attended to lend their support, as, in a sense, did even the author herself, Jesmyn Ward, who sent video remarks.

To be clear, the school district’s policy gives students a choice. They are advised in advance if a book contains explicit language or sexual content.

If they object to the book they may choose an alternative reading.

Or they may choose to read the book but skip the passages they find objectionable.

Oddly, the parents who wanted this book gone wanted it gone not only for their children but for everybody’s children.

One of them said as much last week.

“Segregating students who choose to read an alternative book is not an acceptable solution,” Kimberly Magnusson told the school board after reading aloud passages from the book that she found offensive.

In other words, because these parents didn’t care for this book, they believe they should have the authority to impose their taste and sensibilities on an entire community.

That’s not parents’ rights. That’s censorship.

As Weaver wrote in June: “Every educator wants parents to speak up if they are uncomfortable with their child reading a book. That is their right, and that is why alternative novels are always provided. However, one parent censoring a novel on behalf of every other parent infringes upon others’ rights.”

Further, it is no coincidence that many of the books targeted for banning have involved Black or LGBTQ protagonists.

Even “This Is Your Time,” an autobiographical children’s book by Ruby Bridges, who at age 6 integrated a previously all-white Louisiana school, has been targeted for removal in Tennessee and Pennsylvania. Among the Top 10 banned books in 2020: “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Of Mice and Men.”

It is bad enough to close one’s own eyes to literature that addresses harsh truths in honest terms.

But don’t dare presume you should have the power to slap blinders on the rest of us.