Allen Johnson: If it's too good to be true, sometimes it's still true

True story:

During my previous life as a sports editor, the phone rang one afternoon and an editorial assistant answered.

“Have you guys heard? Michael Jordan is leaving the Bulls to play baseball,” the caller said.

“OK, thanks,” said the EA, who dutifully told the editors in the room.

Then all resumed what we had been doing, before some yahoo who had nothing better to do with his time had wasted ours.

As you may recall, Jordan did announce he was leaving the NBA in 1993 to play minor-league baseball.

Thankfully, our skepticism didn’t cost us too dearly. Soon enough, the wire services moved the story.

But we could have reacted more quickly to this very big development in the life of a North Carolina sports icon if we’d taken the call seriously.

Now, in our defense, if I had a dime for every time some guy in a bar called the sports department with a prank or a bet or an outrageous rumor that his second cousin overheard at a dinner party … well, I’d probably be sipping champagne on my private yacht by now.

But it pays not to be too dismissive of cockeyed notions.

Take the one in the early 2000s about the planned new downtown baseball stadium in Greensboro. Never would work, the skeptics said. Too much noise. Not enough parking.

Seventeen years later, what is now called First National Bank Field is still going strong, as is the development it has attracted nearby since it opened in 2005.

There was the FedEx cargo hub at PTI Airport, which a large segment of us opposed as both unwanted and unneeded (as in “We have plenty of jobs already”). Then a recession punched us between the eyes. And FedEx did provide valuable jobs and attracted other industries. (Cargo traffic at PTI is up by 50% over 2019, WGHP recently reported, thanks largely to FedEx.)

There was the empty old Wachovia high-rise that was considered unsalvageable ... until developer Roy Carroll salvaged it and turned it into a condominium tower called Center Pointe.

There was the Greensboro Aquatic Center, whose loudest critics included yours truly, who had dismissed it as an attempt to finagle a taxpayer gift for a privileged few. And who was glad to be proven wrong.

There was the Tanger Center, which has been all it was hyped to be, and more.

And there is Nido Qubein at High Point University, whose success was too good to be true, and whose bubble was sure to burst at any moment. We’re still waiting … 17 years later.

I could go on.

Southside. Revolution Mill. Bailey Village at New Downtown East.

Which brings me to Boom Supersonic.

There are valid reasons to wonder whether the promise of a sleek, needle-nosed, bio-fueled supersonic jetliner called Overture being built in the Triad is science fiction.

They have no prototype. Some engineering issues remain to be resolved. Some aviation experts have their doubts. Boom CEO Blake Scholl doesn’t.

In an April 7 interview on an Aviation Week podcast Scholl repeated his intent to break ground in Greensboro later this year and to deliver his new jet on schedule.

“I’m proud to say,” Scholl noted, “that the first two years of the Overture program, we actually have hit every major date on schedule on budget, and so we’re keeping some margin in the schedule so we can keep up that track record of execution.”

When reminded that NASA is still “trying to solve the sonic boom problem,” Scholl matter-of-factly told his interviewer that this is why Boom’s first routes will fly primarily over water.

“I come from the tech world,” Scholl said, “and there’s a phrase in the tech world called minimum viable product. Meaning, the first thing you build, make it the simplest thing that is still significant enough to reach a large market. “

He added: “We see hundreds of routes where airlines can operate profitably, where passengers will have meaningful time savings, and that turns into a market for hundreds, if not thousands of Overture airplanes.”

Well, we’ll see. But so far, so good.

What, then, is the moral to this story?

That every crazy idea is a good one? That state and local governments should lavish incentives on every slick-talking dream merchant who comes down the pike?

No. But we should be willing to take calculated risks if due diligence reveals enough substance behind the sizzle.

And if the incentives protect taxpayers if the company doesn’t deliver the jobs and investments it has promised (as is the case with Boom).

Remember, we live in an age in which billionaires are building rockets and going to space.

And remember, it wasn’t the starship Enterprise that finally flew Capt. Kirk into space.

It was Jeff Bezos.