Allen Johnson: In June I worried about a backlash. It's here.

A smattering of yard signs in my neighborhood picture a pair of hands, one white and one Black, touching fingertips to form the shape of a heart.
And below them are two words in bold type: “It’s Time.”
It’s time, the signs say, “to end racism.”
I was pleasantly surprised the first time I saw the signs, which continue to hold their own in a growing sea of “Trump-Pence” and “Biden-Harris” declarations.
The “It’s Time” signs grew out of an ongoing effort by two local churches — one Black and one white — to have an honest dialogue about race.
Fifty members of West Market Street United Methodist Church and St. Matthews United Methodist Church stepped forward to begin those conversations in 2018.
And, when COVID-19 shelved plans for activities this year that included a trip to Alabama, home of a haunting new memorial to U.S. lynching victims, they decided to plant the signs instead. May their crop prosper and multiply.
Some other recent signs are not so hopeful.
Following the horrific death of George Floyd under a policeman’s knee on May 25, finally, it seemed, the nation was shaken out of its complacency about race.
But every attempt to move forward in this country brings with it an inevitable backlash.
And, well, here this one is.
After George Floyd came Jacob Blake and Daniel Prude. And even the most respectful acknowledgments that something isn't right often get an ugly reception.
On Sept. 10, fans booed Black and white NFL players who silently locked arms in racial solidarity before the first game of the season in Kansas City. “Don’t blame them for being tired of NFL/corporate woke politics jammed down their throats,” Josh Hawley, a Republican senator from Missouri, tweeted in defense of those poor, put-upon fans.
Then there's the deeply disappointing decision by a Kentucky grand jury last week to indict only one of three police officers … for firing into the wall of a neighbor's apartment, not killing Breonna Taylor with multiple gunshots.
If this was a lawful decision, then the law needs changing.
Picture yourself at home in bed after midnight and someone knocks your door off the hinges and barges in, weapons drawn. Would you, as a licensed gun owner, try to defend yourself, as Taylor's boyfriend did?
Would you be justified?
Consider also that neither Taylor nor her boyfriend was under investigation and that police were in the wrong place to begin with.
Then ask yourself, if this kind of thing is allowed to happen with zero accountability, are any of us safe?
Finally, ask yourself why the champions of Second Amendment rights haven't rallied in droves to the side of Taylor’s family.
Meanwhile, ongoing nationwide protests have intensified.
But little substantively has changed. Somehow a constructive dialogue about abuses in law enforcement has turned into a false dichotomy: You're either for police or against them. Or in the twisted vernacular of Donald Trump: Police good. Protesters bad.
Making matters even worse, the Trump administration has reacted to the issue of systemic racism in this country by pretending that it doesn’t exist. The president recently ordered aides to overhaul racial sensitivity training at federal agencies. Any references to “white privilege” are now forbidden. And in a speech on Sept. 17 at the National Archives, Trump claimed that school children are being “fed lies about America being a wicked nation plagued by racism.”
Trump, who keeps contending that he has done more for Black Americans than any president except Abraham Lincoln, also calls Black Lives Matter “a hate group” even as he embraces Confederate monuments and praises armed white militants who entered the Michigan Capitol.
And by the way, all the unrest in American cities on Trump's watch? It's Joe Biden’s fault.
So, here we are. Uncle Ben is coming off rice packages and Aunt Jemima off boxes of pancake mix and bottles of syrup. NBA players are wearing social justice phrases on their jerseys.
But we’re still not talking. And little has changed.
That’s why those little signs in front yards give me at least a sliver of hope. So does a group of men I’ve joined, three white, three Black, all from Greensboro, who meet periodically for glasses of wine and difficult discussions.
So does a white classmate from my days at Dudley High School, who reached out recently to share his concerns that faith communities of all races need to do more. Greg Mesimore is a pastor in the Chicago area who, with his wife, has marched in the streets with protesters.
To be sure, Making America Great (for real, not as a slogan) will require some giant leaps.
But it also will take some small steps as well, person to person, with open hearts and minds.
It’s Time.
Actually, It’s Well Past Time.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!