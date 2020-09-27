Allen Johnson: In June I worried about a backlash. It's here.

But every attempt to move forward in this country brings with it an inevitable backlash.

And, well, here this one is.

After George Floyd came Jacob Blake and Daniel Prude. And even the most respectful acknowledgments that something isn't right often get an ugly reception.

On Sept. 10, fans booed Black and white NFL players who silently locked arms in racial solidarity before the first game of the season in Kansas City. “Don’t blame them for being tired of NFL/corporate woke politics jammed down their throats,” Josh Hawley, a Republican senator from Missouri, tweeted in defense of those poor, put-upon fans.

Then there's the deeply disappointing decision by a Kentucky grand jury last week to indict only one of three police officers … for firing into the wall of a neighbor's apartment, not killing Breonna Taylor with multiple gunshots.

If this was a lawful decision, then the law needs changing.

Picture yourself at home in bed after midnight and someone knocks your door off the hinges and barges in, weapons drawn. Would you, as a licensed gun owner, try to defend yourself, as Taylor's boyfriend did?

Would you be justified?