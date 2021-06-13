Allen Johnson: In the age of COVID, model railroads find new relevance

As a child I spent part of my summers with my mother’s parents in Portsmouth, Va.
Granddaddy and Grandma Kee didn’t officially live in the country. But they had chickens, a mule and a huge garden field alongside the house where they grew green beans by the bushel and sold them at a local market.
They also had an outhouse, or as a citified kid like me saw it, a chamber of horrors.
But aside from having to go to that little shed periodically to do what had to be done, I relished those summers with that big, loud loving family.
I also enjoyed watching the traffic on the busy Norfolk and Western Railway line that ran parallel to the street, Ballard Avenue, in front of my grandparents’ house.
On those rare occasions when we became homesick for Greensboro my sister and I would imagine that all we needed to do was walk south along those tracks and we’d eventually be back in North Carolina in, oh, an hour or two.
I was always drawn to those tracks, with their glistening rails and wooden ties that smelled of creosote.
I wondered how far they went and how long it took to lay them.
And I longed to be an engineer on one of the groaning diesels that rumbled up and down that line or a passenger in one of the gleaming silver coaches that took well-dressed people to faraway places.
This, I’m pretty sure, is why to this very day I am a grown man who plays with trains.
I’ve been a model railroader, off and on, ever since, and probably will be as long as my hands are steady and my eyesight holds.
From cheap windup metal locomotives back then to the sleek, minutely detailed digital versions on the market today, I’ve been hooked for most of my life.
In the age of video games and drones, some people may consider the hobby too slow-paced and unexciting, but to me that’s part of its charm. You take your time. Much of the joy is in the journey.
Maybe, in the face of a pandemic, more people are discovering that.
In November, the European model train manufacturer Marklin reported a startling 70% increase in sales over the previous year, The New York Times reported. What’s more, people kept buying Marklin models into the summer, which is typically a slower time for sales. A decade ago, Markin filed for bankruptcy protection.
“We’re booming so much it’s hard to keep up,” one of Markin’s longtime workers told the Times.
The Times story posits that part of the allure of model trains is that they are an ideal hobby if you’re confined to your home, as many of us were until recently, because of COVID.
Model train layouts empower you to create your own little utopia, from the trains themselves to the scenery. And you can make your miniature world as perfect as you’d like — there’s no crime, no pandemic ... no train wreck of a Congress.
“Outside, there is total chaos, but inside, around my little train set, it is quiet, it is picturesque,” Magnus Hellstrom, a schoolteacher in Sweden, told the Times.
“It’s a little piece of a perfect world.”
Not that all modelers strive for the idyllic.
Many of us want our trains to be realistic, so we “weather” them with chalks and paints. You can even buy miniature figures robbing each other, or prostitutes for your model street corners.
Not me. There’s enough of that in the real world. A few of my models are tagged with graffiti, but most aren’t. (In the real world it’s the other way around.) Also, some tiny people on my N Scale layout are protesting for higher wages.
But that’s about it.
And I’m pleased to report that manufacturers have made their offerings of little people more and more diverse over the years.
As for the future, I hope the people who enjoy the solitude of the hobby also discover the potential for fellowship.
Train guys have a reputation for being crusty curmudgeons, and some of us are. But most are helpful and friendly and more than willing to reach out to a novice, whatever your skill level. That’s why I became a member of Carolina Model Railroaders in Greensboro, where I’ve made good friends and learned from a number of people who are much better at the hobby than I.
I’ve taken part in train shows with the guys and gone on trips with them. The most memorable one may have been in 2002, when the D.C. snipers were still at large (which means we were either very brave or very stupid).
Turns out we lived to tell, driving to a show in Timonium, Md., and stopping for dinner along the way at a steakhouse near Richmond, which, as we saw it, was a safe enough distance from the Washington area. A week later the snipers shot and wounded a man in the parking lot of that very restaurant.
But for the grace of God ...
Model railroading is, typically, a much lower-risk proposition.
I like the respite my little scale model world can provide, both when I’m alone and with others. There is no poverty or homelessness. The roads are litter-free.