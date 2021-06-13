Allen Johnson: In the age of COVID, model railroads find new relevance

As a child I spent part of my summers with my mother’s parents in Portsmouth, Va.

Granddaddy and Grandma Kee didn’t officially live in the country. But they had chickens, a mule and a huge garden field alongside the house where they grew green beans by the bushel and sold them at a local market.

They also had an outhouse, or as a citified kid like me saw it, a chamber of horrors.

But aside from having to go to that little shed periodically to do what had to be done, I relished those summers with that big, loud loving family.

I also enjoyed watching the traffic on the busy Norfolk and Western Railway line that ran parallel to the street, Ballard Avenue, in front of my grandparents’ house.

On those rare occasions when we became homesick for Greensboro my sister and I would imagine that all we needed to do was walk south along those tracks and we’d eventually be back in North Carolina in, oh, an hour or two.

I was always drawn to those tracks, with their glistening rails and wooden ties that smelled of creosote.

I wondered how far they went and how long it took to lay them.