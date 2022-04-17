Allen Johnson: Inseparable: Greensboro's first couple will be honored with statues

You may be familiar with the broader brush strokes of Henry Frye’s remarkable life.

His distinguished career as a pioneering state legislator, as founder of a local bank, and, most significantly, as the first Black chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

There is no questioning his drive and his tenacity — or his willingness to stand fast in the face of injustice.

Nor is there any questioning the uncommon grace and good humor with which Frye has approached even the smallest of moments.

Ted Oliver remembers one of them.

Several years ago, Oliver served with Frye on a task force that explores whether Greensboro should build a new performing arts center.

In particular Oliver recalls that it was Frye’s job, as a co-chair, to summarize the day’s business, which involved some of the important but less-than-exciting aspects of what would become the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts: square footage and seating capacity and such.

So Frye ticked off the day’s accomplishments in a poem he had composed on the spot.

As smart and driven as he is, one of Henry Frye’s greatest gifts is his good nature, his wit and his charm.

And, of course, his penchant for rhymes.

Oliver was among the first people to react when I wrote a column in January suggesting that Frye ought to be honored with a statue in Greensboro.

Not in 10, 20 or 30 years, I wrote, but right now, while he can know and appreciate how much we appreciate him.

But it’s easy to fling ideas against a wall in a Sunday column.

It takes a lot more to make them a reality.

Well, Oliver talked to some people ... who talked to some other people ... who talked to still other people.

And now, coming soon to a site near you, will be a Henry Frye statue … and more.

The statue will depict Frye with his partner in life, Shirley, whom he married in 1956.

Wish I’d thought of that. It should have been obvious. How could there possibly be one without the other?

“Henry and Shirley” is such a commonly used phrase in Greensboro that you’d think it was one word. They are inseparable.

Besides a ubiquitous presence on the boards of local nonprofits, Shirley Frye also was the first Black president of the YWCA of Greensboro. In 1969, she presided over the merger of what were then Black and white branches of the YWCA. She also is a former vice president of community relations for WFMY (Channel 2).

“Shirley in her own right is just as outstanding as Henry,” a big fan of the project, Joseph M. Bryan Foundation President Jim Melvin, said last week.

And if Greensboro has a first couple, the Fryes are it.

The Bryan Foundation will pay for the bronze statues, whose site has yet to be determined. A host of other private donors is expected to fund the cost of the sculptures’ base.

Will their efforts raise enough money to see it through?

No worries, Melvin said. “It will get it done one way or another.”

And a Camden, S.C.-based artist with previous ties to Greensboro has been hired.

Maria Kirby-Smith, who has sculpted statues in Greensboro of Joseph Bryan himself, as well as local civil rights icon Dr. George Simkins Jr., former City Council member Jimmie I. Barber and one of Greensboro’s most famous native sons, the writer William Sydney Porter, or O. Henry, will create likenesses of the Fryes.

“I think it has been divine providence,” Kirby-Smith (whose first name is pronounced “Mariah”) said Friday of her connections to this city. “Greensboro has been very good to me.”

Kirby-Smith will begin with a clay model. But only after an in-person meeting with the Fryes.

It’s particularly heartening that more persons of color, finally, are being honored for their places in our history.

The Guilford County school board voted unanimously last week to rename the Middle College at N.C. A&T for the four A&T freshmen who led the famous Woolworth sit-in in 1960.

We are in a better place today, but we have taken our time getting there.

Too often we honor our heroes when they are gone. For instance, Josephine Boyd Bradley, who integrated Grimsley High School in 1957, didn’t live to see a major street in the city renamed in her honor. Bradley died in 2015. The City Council didn’t vote to rename Aycock Street Josephine Boyd Street until 2018 and the new signs were not posted until 2019.

The George Simkins statue on the grounds of the Old Guilford County Courthouse wasn’t dedicated until 15 years after his death in 2001. Jimmie Barber’s statue also was created after his death.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Fryes, who both will turn 90 this year, both live to a hundred. But why wait?

Melvin said he told Kirby-Smith: “I want to get this done sooner rather than later so they can see it.”

So we all can see it.

You’d be hard-pressed to find more universally admired pair in this community.

It is only right that they will be together in Greensboro, where we can remember and honor them. Forever.