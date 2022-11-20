Allen Johnson: Is COVID to blame for more noyz in the hood?

The symptoms of a COVID infection can include a sore throat, fever or chills, fatigue, headache, and shortness of breath.

Did anyone mention muscle cars?

No, I can’t cite any peer-reviewed studies or double-blind trials to prove it, but I am certain that the onset of the coronavirus brought with it louder cars, trucks and motorcycles with oversized engines, screaming mufflers, serial backfires, throbbing music and obnoxious drivers.

As far as I can tell, this pandemic within the pandemic suddenly broke out in the dead of the night, shifted into overdrive and has been rattling windows and jangling nerves ever since.

And there appears to be no cure.

This affliction can strike anywhere, but it seems especially rampant in urban areas — for instance, downtown Greensboro on any weekend night, where sidewalk diners may get double helpings of loud music and engine noise to go with their garden salads and pinot gris.

In this case, the offender may be a passing car with open windows — even on a cool night. Or bikers, often on three-wheel “slingshot” motorcycles, doing laps on South Elm Street while cranking up the bass on their stereos as they gun their engines (just in case you’re not noticing them).

Then there’s the curious resurgence of the backfire. Time was when that was the last sound a driver wanted to hear. Now it appears that some of us want to create them on purpose because … well, hell if I know.

Never mind that it sounds like gunshots. The object seems to be noise for noise’s sake.

As for who’s doing it, you’d think teenage boys. But some of these guys look as old as me … OK, not that old, but at least approaching middle age.

The where follows a clearer pattern. The backfires are more common, it seems, in the suburbs … and so is speeding. Downtown is for cruising, as slowly and obtrusively as possible.

All of this, ironically, as car manufacturers have made most of their products the quietest they’ve ever been. Which means if you want to make noyz, you have to work at it.

To be sure, this phenomenon is hardly unique to Greensboro. New York City has tightened its noise laws to address loud cars. Uptown Charlotte suffers the same annoying parades of mufflers and music. And just last week High Point police were warning businesses of a ritual called “car swinging,” in which drivers gather in parking lots after hours or even block intersections to do “donuts” and burnouts.

But noise has been a sore point in Greensboro for years, especially downtown.

I recently attended a meeting at city hall among city officials, police and representatives of two businesses.

A Greensboro landlord, Bill Heroy, and his tenants were concerned about the noise levels from a neighboring bar, the XO Social Lounge on South Elm Street.

The meeting did not begin well.

With a stiff upper lip, Heroy read a prepared statement, typewritten copies of which he handed to everyone present.

The noise from the music was “awful,” he said.

Responded one of the owners of the bar, Sam Kural: “I am sorry. I still don’t understand why we are here.”

But Assistant City Manager Trey Davis and police attorney Andrea Harrell effectively steered the meeting from confrontation to compromise.

Davis felt this was an issue the parties could settle between themselves, not a job for law enforcement. “I don’t want us to be involved,” he said.

And in the end, Heroy and Kural agreed to meet later that week, turn on the music and monitor the impact in the apartments. And that’s what they did.

“Went OK,” Heroy told me in an email, which, for him, is the equivalent of a glowing endorsement. The lounge manager made some adjustments and promised to keep the volume at a humane level.

Heroy added: “Of course, we still have the motorcycle gangs to deal with.”

He obviously shares my aversion to hell on wheels in the center city.

A social science researcher somewhere probably could have a field day on the psychology of the noyzmakers.

I’d sure like to know why they feel the need to be recurrent burrs in the hind end of peace and common courtesy.

Incidentally, the city’s noise ordinance does cover vehicular noise. But do we really want our police force, which already is strapped for officers, spending its time on it?

That leads me to wonder: Given the success of the recent meeting involving the XO Lounge and its neighbors, is it possible at least to try diplomacy? To set a meeting with some of the downtown cruisers (not the speeders, who are a public safety issue and require a harsher approach), and talk this out, like adults … in a quiet room somewhere?