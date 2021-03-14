Allen Johnson: Is the new, improved Skip Alston here to stay?

“I’ve got an A-1 team,” he said. “I’m just the quarterback.”

Can this be the same man who ….

Filed dueling assault charges with a fellow commissioner?

More than decade ago formed an unholy alliance with a Republican commissioner, Steve Arnold, to rule the county with backroom deals and ruthless ﬁrings?

Supported a 2015 bill from then-state Sen. Trudy Wade that would have forced changes to Greensboro City Council districts and elections, against both the council’s and the community’s wishes?

Became embroiled in a bitter power struggle within the Greensboro NAACP chapter?

Was accused in 2015 by then-council member Vaughan and two others on the council of attempting to strong-arm them to support a downtown hotel project with which Alston was connected? (Alston later apologized.)

Vaughan’s relationship with Alston has had its strains and tensions over the years. Yet, it was Vaughan who stood with him at that news conference about the vaccine shortage in Guilford. And it is Vaughan who has had only good things to say recently about Alston’s leadership, especially as it relates to COVID.