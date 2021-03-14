Allen Johnson: Is the new, improved Skip Alston here to stay?

No one around here my be as practiced in the art of local politics as Melvin “Skip” Alston.
Ask anyone, friend or foe, who knows Alston, a Democrat, and they’ll tell you how smart he is and well-versed on every nut, bolt and washer in the machinery of county government.
Skip knows the players.
Skip knows the numbers.
Skip knows every nook and cranny of the Guilford bureaucracy, backward and sideways.
He also co-founded the International Civil Rights Center & Museum. He has been president of the state NAACP.
Before rejoining the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in 2017 after a break from county politics, Alston had 20 previous years of experience as a commissioner.
Today Alston is the chairman of the now majority-Democrat Guilford County Board of Commissioners — a job he has held before.
And he remains as deft a politician as you may ever meet.
Problem is, Alston often has preferred smash-mouth tactics to winning friends and influencing people.
And bullying to persuasion.
So the question always has been: Which Skip will you be getting? The Good Skip or the Bad Skip?
Lately, it was the Good Skip who took centerstage and apparently has remained there for an extended engagement.
Most recently, Alston convened a summit of Guilford County mayors that went smoothly and could augur for better relations between the county and the mayors and among the mayors themselves.
Before that, he was helping to secure a federal mass vaccination site at Four Seasons Town Centre that will serve as many as 3,000 people a day.
Before that, there Alston was, pushing hard on the state when supplies of COVID vaccines in Guilford County suddenly went dry — even as 16,000 people were getting COVID shots at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Mecklenburg County.
Alston cried foul. In search of 400 doses of the vaccine the county was supposed to have dispensed, he spent the weekend on the phone with legislators.
House Majority Whip Jon Hardister connected Alston with Matt Gross, an assistant secretary for government affairs for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
That Monday, Alston held a news conference with Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan to voice frustrations about the shortage. Later that same afternoon, Alston had his 400 doses.
Even so, last week Alston credited others.
“I’ve got an A-1 team,” he said. “I’m just the quarterback.”
Can this be the same man who ….
Filed dueling assault charges with a fellow commissioner?
More than decade ago formed an unholy alliance with a Republican commissioner, Steve Arnold, to rule the county with backroom deals and ruthless ﬁrings?
Supported a 2015 bill from then-state Sen. Trudy Wade that would have forced changes to Greensboro City Council districts and elections, against both the council’s and the community’s wishes?
Became embroiled in a bitter power struggle within the Greensboro NAACP chapter?
Was accused in 2015 by then-council member Vaughan and two others on the council of attempting to strong-arm them to support a downtown hotel project with which Alston was connected? (Alston later apologized.)
Vaughan’s relationship with Alston has had its strains and tensions over the years. Yet, it was Vaughan who stood with him at that news conference about the vaccine shortage in Guilford. And it is Vaughan who has had only good things to say recently about Alston’s leadership, especially as it relates to COVID.
“Certainly he and I have had our challenges,” the mayor said last week, “but I’m glad we could put our past disputes aside and do what’s best for Guilford County and Greensboro. And we’ve had fun doing it.”
Vaughan also cited Alston’s role in helping to fund housing in hotels for the homeless during a cold snap last fall.
This, she agreed, was the Good Skip, and she liked it.
Alston acknowledged his past rifts with Vaughan in an interview last week. He even reminded me of one I hadn’t brought up — their disputes over the finances of the civil rights museum. He chuckled.
But the 2021 version of his leadership has been consistently steady and focused — a far cry from the days of shouting matches and cutthroat deals.
When Alston sought and won the appointment to fill the seat vacated by Ray Trapp in 2017, he expressed some regrets for the past and admitted some mistakes. But if you ask whether age has softened his hard edges, Alston doesn’t think so.
“No, I haven’t mellowed,” said Alston, who will turn 64 on June 10. “It’s just the situation that I’ve been dealing with. ... It’s the circumstances.”
Namely the virus, which he faults the previous board, which was Republican-controlled, for doing very little to address.
As for whether he intends to be the Good Skip for good?
Vaughan wonders if he might, as Alston begins to consider his legacy.