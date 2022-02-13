Allen Johnson: It wasn't Duke that beat the Tar Heels; it was karma.

Instant Karma’s gonna get you
Gonna knock you right on the head
You better get yourself together
Pretty soon you’re gonna be dead
— John Lennon
Oh well.
At least there was no heartbreak at the buzzer this time.
When the Team that Shall Not Be Named was mauling my alma mater in the Dean E. Smith Center on Feb. 5, the game wasn’t in doubt from pretty much the tipoff, which, by the way, the other team also won.
The Bad Guys from Durham led from the outset. The only tie was at zero-zero.
From there it was all downhill.
The loud, sellout crowd found a morsel of hope when Carolina made a run near the end of the half … to cut the lead to 11.
But that was as good as it got.
Early in the second half, the visitors sealed the deal. The final score was 87-67, but it could have been worse. Mike Krzyzewski completely cleared his bench … all the way down to his grandson.
Rarely has a Carolina team looked so utterly discombobulated for so long.
After the game, some guy on Twitter declared that it was obvious why Carolina lost: Black Lives Matter and critical race theory.
What a nutty idea. Everybody knows this was really about karma.
That the Carolina athletics program is getting what it deserves.
That the university was never held fully accountable for an athletics and academics scandal that involved fake classes and bogus grades.
For nearly two decades, UNC-Chapel Hill students, many of them athletes, got credit for classes they didn’t attend and grades for work they didn’t do.
According to the results of an investigation that were made public in 2014 the scam involved more than 3,100 students, half of them athletes, in 188 nonexistent courses.
Yet the regulatory body of intercollegiate sports, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, chose not to punish the university. Period.
There were no fines, no sanctions, no forfeitures.
Nothing.
Not even an order for top administrators to stay after school and write “We will never ever allow imaginary courses and imaginary grades” 1,000 times on a dry-erase board.
Saying the NCAA had neither the power to police academic fraud, nor enough evidence, the leader of the inquiry, Greg Sankey, conceded that the phantom classes “more likely than not” were created as easy options for athletes.
He then added: “I think it’s important to understand that the panel is in no way supporting what happened.”
And thusly Carolina squirmed free.
Now could we please move on?
In the beginning, the university had seemed contrite, admitting there was indeed academic fraud. But then it reversed course, lawyering up to beat the rap on technicalities.
All told, the university spent $18 million in legal fees and other costs to fight its case.
So now, maybe the universe is settling the score, one bitter helping at a time.
Consider the UNC-N.C. State football game in November 2021.
The Tar Heels blew a 30-21 lead with barely more than two minutes left to their other backyard rival. You had to see it to believe it.
It was the heartbreaking low point of a disappointing season in which Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was supposed to be a Heisman Trophy candidate and the Tar Heels were finally supposed to arrive as a football power.
The Tar Heels began the year ranked in the national Top 10. They finished unranked with a losing record and a listless loss in a bowl game.
Please understand, I take little pleasure in writing these words.
I am a UNC alum with two degrees from Chapel Hill.
I pull for the Heels and I have to admit reveling in schadenfreude when Duke fell at home to Virginia last week after beating Carolina.
I screamed at the TV (which my wife will never understand) when UNC scuffled to a road victory over Clemson on a shot with three seconds left in overtime.
Heck, I was even there decades ago, in old Carmichael Auditorium, when Maryland’s Lefty Driesell scuffled with a UNC fan after a close loss to the Heels and then turned to the crowd and shook his fist.
I am writing these words before Carolina plays Florida State on Saturday, a game I hope this monumentally inconsistent team finds a way to win.
Also, I understand that today’s Carolina athletes have nothing to do with the school’s past sins.
But I do feel shame and frustration that my alma mater chose to wriggle its way out of accountability for academic fraud and any semblance of a moral reckoning.