Allen Johnson: It wasn't Duke that beat the Tar Heels; it was karma.

Saying the NCAA had neither the power to police academic fraud, nor enough evidence, the leader of the inquiry, Greg Sankey, conceded that the phantom classes “more likely than not” were created as easy options for athletes.

He then added: “I think it’s important to understand that the panel is in no way supporting what happened.”

And thusly Carolina squirmed free.

Now could we please move on?

In the beginning, the university had seemed contrite, admitting there was indeed academic fraud. But then it reversed course, lawyering up to beat the rap on technicalities.

All told, the university spent $18 million in legal fees and other costs to fight its case.

So now, maybe the universe is settling the score, one bitter helping at a time.

Consider the UNC-N.C. State football game in November 2021.

The Tar Heels blew a 30-21 lead with barely more than two minutes left to their other backyard rival. You had to see it to believe it.