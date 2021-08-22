Allen Johnson: Kennedy hire shows need for a policy change

Because Kennedy chose not to resign her council seat until weeks after she applied for the job, she created a conflict of interest that she easily could have avoided.

Which is to say she could have resigned the moment she filed an application.

Would that have forced Kennedy to give up her at-large council seat (and its part-time salary) even if she didn’t get the city job? Yes.

But dem’s the breaks. No risk, no gain.

And Kennedy still would have had her day job as executive director of the Interactive Resource Center.

Why does all of this matter? Because even if her hiring was devoid of even one scintilla of favoritism, it doesn’t look good. It doesn’t inspire trust and confidence in city government. It doesn’t inspire trust and confidence in the selection process. And it could happen again.

Already the relationship of council members’ public duties to their private jobs and businesses can be, well, complicated. For instance, several council members over the years have run agencies that receive city funds. The timeline of Kennedy’s hiring only makes those waters murkier.

As for Wilson, he says he’s comfortable with both the selection process and Kennedy’s hiring.