Allen Johnson: Kennedy hire shows need for a policy change

Sometimes something doesn’t feel right because it isn’t.
For instance, you don’t have to be an ethicist or a lawyer to question the timing involved in the hiring of Greensboro’s new neighborhood development director.
To be clear, the candidate chosen for the post, former City Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy, seems well-qualified for the job.
That isn’t the point.
How and when she got the job is.
Kennedy abruptly resigned from the City Council by email on Tuesday with no explanation.
Two days later she officially was named to her new post by interim City Manager Chris Wilson.
Wilson answers to the City Council. It is the body that hires him and evaluates his performance.
That technically made Kennedy, as a council member, one of Wilson’s bosses.
And she was still one of Wilson’s bosses while vying to become one of his employees.
To fully appreciate the awkwardness of this situation, put yourself in Wilson’s shoes. Imagine your current boss applies for an opening on which you ultimately will have the final say.
No added pressure, right?
Because Kennedy chose not to resign her council seat until weeks after she applied for the job, she created a conflict of interest that she easily could have avoided.
Which is to say she could have resigned the moment she filed an application.
Would that have forced Kennedy to give up her at-large council seat (and its part-time salary) even if she didn’t get the city job? Yes.
But dem’s the breaks. No risk, no gain.
And Kennedy still would have had her day job as executive director of the Interactive Resource Center.
Why does all of this matter? Because even if her hiring was devoid of even one scintilla of favoritism, it doesn’t look good. It doesn’t inspire trust and confidence in city government. It doesn’t inspire trust and confidence in the selection process. And it could happen again.
Already the relationship of council members’ public duties to their private jobs and businesses can be, well, complicated. For instance, several council members over the years have run agencies that receive city funds. The timeline of Kennedy’s hiring only makes those waters murkier.
As for Wilson, he says he’s comfortable with both the selection process and Kennedy’s hiring.
“She was not my boss when the process started,” said Wilson, who became interim manager when David Parrish left the job June 30.
Wilson also says an independent firm was involved in winnowing the field of candidates and that Kennedy scored highest of all the candidates according to an extensive assessment.
“I stick by my own ethical compass,” Wilson told the News & Record last week. “If she hadn’t performed well, she wouldn’t have advanced.”
For her part, Kennedy defended the process by citing her professional background.
“I’ve been doing this work for 15 years,” she told the News & Record’s Richard Barron, “and my focus has always been safe, decent, affordable housing and community development.”
She is right. Her resume seems almost tailor-made for the position, which involves, among other things, managing the city’s affordable housing initiatives. She brought stability and expanded programs at the IRC, which provides a day center for the city’s homeless community. And she has worked for housing and community development programs before.
But again, that’s not the point.
Frayda Bluestein, a professor in the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government, prefers not to call balls and strikes on such matters. But she does raise some pertinent concerns.
State law forbids public officials from benefiting from “public contracts,” she told the News & Record. She added: “At some point, before the acceptance of the contract of employment, I think there is a conflict.”
I agree. And as someone who has criticized state officials in this space for attempting to use their positions either in the legislature or as members of the UNC Board of Governors to finagle jobs on state university campuses, I’d be remiss if I didn’t speak up in this case.
Is there a scandal here? No. But is there is a serious loophole that needs closing? Absolutely.
The city should tighten its rules to explicitly require any council member who applies for a city job to resign from the council first.
Not after they’ve already been offered the job.
The ink was so fresh on Kennedy’s resignation that, as of Friday afternoon, she was still pictured and listed on the city’s website as a council member.
Allen Johnson is executive editorial page editor of the News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal.