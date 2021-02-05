Allen Johnson: Mad Memes: Even the most absurd ads sell an idealized America

Judging from the commercials, however, you’d think that the majority of new marriages were interracial and that mixed betrothals were not only accepted, but the cool thing to do, like owning a Members Only jacket in the 1980s.

Then again, this is advertising, which is intended to sell us cars and clothes and all types of pills and potions (almost all of which, the ads promise, will make us happy and attractive and popular … each with only a few dozen potentially harmful side effects).

Ads also are intended to sell us an ideal. I suspect that the rainbow coalitions on today’s commercials make us feel better about ourselves — much in the same way that some of us feel that racial discrimination no longer exists because LeBron James and Beyoncé are millionaires.

The state Board of Education may be quibbling in Raleigh on whether we can teach the whole truth about America’s mixed record on race and discrimination to North Carolina’s schoolchildren but at home on TV all is joyful and harmonious in dazzling high-definition.

A Capitol Police officer may have told an interviewer that he was called the n-word 15 times by rioters who stormed that building on Jan. 6 (some of them fellow cops) but look at Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry!