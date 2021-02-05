Allen Johnson: Mad Memes: Even the most absurd ads sell an idealized America

"What you call love was invented by guys like me ... to sell nylons."
— Don Draper in “Mad Men”
Two things have become clear to me as I’ve watched far too much TV while serving my COVID-induced exile.
Insurance companies air the most absurd commercials, out of the belief, it appears, that insurance is such a boring product to sell straight-up that they need talking geckos with cockney accents and neurotic emus in yellow shirts to keep our attention (not to mention the ubiquitous Flo from Progressive and Jake from State Farm).
And that every other ad contains an interracial couple or family or both.
I have no proof of this.
No log books or peer-reviewed abstracts.
It just seems that way.
At one turn a mixed-race family hurtles down the highway in their Nissan crossover, or a young mixed couple raves about the joys of their new apartment — except for the clogging problem.
Odds are, you may see more of the same tonight, on advertising's high holy day, Super Bowl Sunday.
Time was (not that long ago) when mixed couples were a novel and daring concept on Madison Avenue. Time was, in fact, when diversity at all was considered both unseemly and unnecessary.
In one episode of the series "Mad Men," set in the 1960s ad industry, an account executive tries to pitch a client on the value of targeting Black consumers. The client looks both shocked and insulted.
God only knows what he would have thought of today's rampant mixing and matching.
There is some foundation for this in fact. By 2010, 15.1% of all new marriages in the United States were interracial.
Also, public acceptance of interracial marriages has trended upward, from 5% in the 1950s, when America Was Great the First Time (if you believe in slogans) to 80% in the 2000s.
This is a progress in a country that is steeped in racial myths and whose mantra against school integration among the less enlightened was all too often, “But would you want your daughter to marry one?’”
And, remember, it was not that long ago, 1967, when the U.S. Supreme Court officially ruled in Loving v. Virginia that people who married outside of their race could no longer be arrested and thrown in jail. Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote that "the freedom to marry, or not marry, a person of another race resides with the individual, and cannot be infringed by the State."
So, we’ve definitely come a long way.
Judging from the commercials, however, you’d think that the majority of new marriages were interracial and that mixed betrothals were not only accepted, but the cool thing to do, like owning a Members Only jacket in the 1980s.
Then again, this is advertising, which is intended to sell us cars and clothes and all types of pills and potions (almost all of which, the ads promise, will make us happy and attractive and popular … each with only a few dozen potentially harmful side effects).
Ads also are intended to sell us an ideal. I suspect that the rainbow coalitions on today’s commercials make us feel better about ourselves — much in the same way that some of us feel that racial discrimination no longer exists because LeBron James and Beyoncé are millionaires.
The state Board of Education may be quibbling in Raleigh on whether we can teach the whole truth about America’s mixed record on race and discrimination to North Carolina’s schoolchildren but at home on TV all is joyful and harmonious in dazzling high-definition.
A Capitol Police officer may have told an interviewer that he was called the n-word 15 times by rioters who stormed that building on Jan. 6 (some of them fellow cops) but look at Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry!
Also, interracial ads are not always warmly received. A 2013 Cheerios ad featuring a little girl and her white mother and Black father was flooded with racist comments on social media. A 2016 Old Navy ad, also featuring a child with a white father and Black mother, was called “anti-white propaganda" on social media and accused of promoting "white genocide."
I don’t mean to sound cynical. Aspirations are good things.
And, to be sure, in more sober spots, advertisers have sought to be serious and forthright about our lingering problems in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and so many others.
But the bottom line is the sale.
In a clever twist in the series finale for "Mad Men," the show's protagonist, Don Draper, gets the idea for the famous 1971 Coke ad that features a mosaic of young people on a mountaintop joining voices for the song, "I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing (in Perfect Harmony)."
Of course, Don wasn't real and neither was that moment.
But it was nice thought, even if the song ended:
I'd like to buy the world a Coke
And keep it company
That's the real thing
Well, no it isn't.
Advertising is not reality. All too often, it reflects how we wish to be seen, not who we really are.
And before America, the reality, can truly live up to America, the ideal, we need to make sure we know the difference.