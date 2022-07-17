Allen Johnson: Major colleges teams wear same team colors: green

If bad should come to worst, all our fretting in recent months over keeping the ACC’s headquarters in Greensboro, as opposed to it moving to (boo-hiss-perish-the-thought) Charlotte or Orlando, might not matter in the end.

There may not be an ACC to keep.

Of course, that’s the most extreme scenario.

But who knows?

Major college sports leagues keep shuffling their decks so fast and furiously that it’s hard to remember who plays where.

Most recently, the Big 10 added two West Coast schools, UCLA and Southern California, which sent tremors throughout the nation as other conferences, including the ACC, scrambled to react.

There is a theory of relativity these days in major college sports: For every action there is an opposite and typically wackier reaction.

So, does the ACC add schools? Does it subtract them? Do some schools choose to leave the ACC?

Could North Carolina and Duke (heaven forbid) wind up in different conferences?

Or, perhaps more conceivably, could North Carolina and N.C. State?

And if that happened, would state lawmakers get involved? (God. Please. No.)

Could Carolina wind up in the Big 10? Could State land in the Southeastern Conference?

Being a mere sports fan who lacks a doctorate in CRT (Conference Realignment Theory), I have no idea. And I’m not sure anyone else does, either.

This is madness, a frantic mashup of “Survivor,” “Squid Game” and musical chairs, full of ambushes and betrayals. Alliances come and go. Snooze and you lose.

During the 2021-22 academic year alone, 47 college athletics programs moved or announced moves. The motivating force behind all of this? Money. Primarily TV money. The same people who force us to watch East Coast basketball games at West Coast times are wagging the dog yet again. Tradition takes a back seat to markets and ratings.

And the muddled geography of conferences that actually used to make sense goes into a blender again.

Not to mention Fake Math.

Last time I looked, the Big 10 had 14 members, soon to be 16. The mathematically challenged name is an attempted nod to tradition, but that’s been out the window for years.

To be fair, conferences believe they are doing what they have to do to stay relevant and competitive. I just think they’re destroying their product in the process.

Also, to be fair, this is not just about the ACC’s and SEC’s of the world. One of our hometown favorites, N.C. A&T, left the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for the Big South, where it spent less than one year before announcing plans earlier this year to join the Colonial Athletic Conference.

Aggie Nation barely had time to be upset about the first move before the second one came along.

Not to sound like an old guy who hates change (though I guess I am), I still wistfully long for the days when the ACC consisted of eight teams that all actually were located somewhere near the Atlantic Coast.

When I was a student at Carolina, the ACC was Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Maryland, N.C. State, North Carolina, Wake Forest and Virginia. There were no byes in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament or early round games in front of half-empty houses. Everybody played everyone twice, home and home, every season. The intensity was greater. The rivalries had sharper edges.

So, yes, you could blame UCLA and Southern California for this latest conflagration. But the ACC already had been under pressure to increase revenues to compete with other premier conferences such as the SEC. In fiscal year 2021, each SEC school’s athletics department received an average distribution of $54.6 million in revenue from the league office. The average payouts to Big Ten schools ranged between $43.1 million and $49.1 million. ACC schools averaged only $36.1 million, and that was a record.

One final note on all this upheaval: There’s a lot of hypocrisy to go around, too.

Some schools are not overjoyed that athletes are able to make money on their names, images and likenesses. And some schools (and fans) don’t like the loosening of the rules that allow athletes to transfer (which can be discombobulating).

Yet, coaches earn millions with TV shows and shoe contracts and commercial endorsements. They’ve also been able to pick up and leave for new jobs on a whim for time immemorial. Now, schools are changing conferences faster than we can keep up.

And some of us are griping about transfers?

As for the bigger picture, the perpetual motion machine that is college sports today is too chaotic and ephemeral, and I wish they would stop.

Then again, I’m just a fan. Who cares what I think?