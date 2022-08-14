Allen Johnson: Manning speaks softly, if at all, on migrant facility

U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning’s muted responses to the planned facility for unaccompanied immigrant minors in Greensboro have had all the power and resonance of a whisper in a crowded room.

To the Greensboro Democrat’s credit, she did issue a news release last week noting that the federal Department of Health and Human Services has set up an email address (GreensboroPiedmontAcademy@acf.hhs.gov) for questions and concerns.

The release adds that a fact sheet “with information about the facility” is in the works.

Also, it says a public information officer will be assigned to the facility when it opens on the grounds of what formerly was the American Hebrew Academy. To be honest, it could use one right now.

Rarely have so many known so little about such a high-profile local project.

“I am pleased HHS has agreed to my request to better engage with the local community regarding the Influx Care Facility and to provide detailed information to local officials, who have expressed concerns over the lack of information-sharing and transparency,” Manning said in the news release. “Following our meeting, HHS agreed to establish a process to allow my constituents to share their questions and concerns directly with officials overseeing the facility. I’ll continue to advocate on the behalf of my constituents and ensure continued transparency as the facility begins operation.”

Credit where it’s due for Manning’s productive meeting with HHS. Getting straight answers has been excruciating.

Then again, Manning herself hasn’t had a lot to say on the issue either, even though she lives here.

Last week a staff member said she was unavailable because she was tied up in meetings in her district.

She apparently was tied up on other occasions as well.

Manning’s office initially did not respond to News & Record emails on July 5 for a news story regarding concerns from Republicans about the facility.

She didn’t respond on July 8 for another story on how much the government was paying to use the facility.

After more emails from the paper, her office finally did send a letter to HHS officials on July 18 with a list of questions about the facility.

Nor did Manning make any statement following two local, invitation-only HHS meetings with some local elected officials and residents concerning the facility.

This, despite the fact that federal officials had had the nerve to address such a high-interest public issue in private. The press and the general public were not admitted.

Like everyone else, I still have my share of questions about the facility — the high cost of it, the shifting timeline, the glaring lack of timely information. For instance, we were told initially that the facility would open this summer. Now we’re told Jan. 1.

In fairness to Manning, the responsibility for the management of this facility lies mainly with HHS and, ultimately, the Biden administration.

But she is supposed to be our advocate and our voice in Washington. And the issue isn’t new to her. As early as in May of 2021, the News & Record’s Richard Barron reported that Manning, as well as Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Guilford County Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston, had met with HHS officials concerning the youth facility.

Yet what little she says about it we can barely hear.

That said, the facility itself is not the issue. If the campus can be used safely and effectively to care for these young people — who will range in age from 13 to 17 — and unite them with family members or sponsors, so be it. HHS is bound by law to care for these young people.

Unfortunately, the fears and preconceived notions of some critics have been tinged with traces of xenophobia. But the slow drips of information from the government have done little to inspire trust and confidence among those who favor the facility, much less the skeptics.

Nor has Manning’s near-invisibility on an issue in her district’s backyard.

This, from a Harvard-educated woman who through her intelligence and her personality and the sheer force of her will spearheaded the remarkable fundraising campaign that resulted in the Tanger Center?

If there’s anyone who should know you can’t lead from the shadows, it’s Kathy Manning.