Allen Johnson: #MeFirst: If her students get sick, so what?

A North Carolina teacher has been sent home from school for violating the dress code.
Aurora Preston, who has taught English at South Johnston High School for six years, was asked to leave after refusing to wear a mask.
Give her liberty or give her a suspension, a defiant Preston told reporters. Or something to that effect.
“I feel like they’re overstepping their bounds in trying to dictate things that really have nothing to do with education,” said Preston, who also isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19 and doesn’t plan to be.
“I trust my immune system. My body, my choice. Freedom to choose.” (Except, of course, in Texas.)
As for her students’ and colleagues’ freedom to choose not to catch COVID-19 from her, who cares? Obviously, not Preston.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus is dancing a jig on our delusions of normality. Delta variant outbreaks in two western North Carolina school districts suspended in-person classes last week. And by the way, school boards in both of those districts, in Graham and Mitchell counties, also voted last week to require that face masks be worn when students return to campus.
As for Preston’s district in Johnston County, it was among the school systems in the state that were reporting COVID-19 clusters last week (though not at South Johnston High).
I certainly understand Preston’s disdain for masks. Like her, I’m a teacher — at least on Mondays and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. — and lecturing through a mask can be both uncomfortable and unpleasant. It’s also harder to be heard.
But I’m willing to endure the tyranny of a cloth covering my mouth and nose if it allows me to teach a class full of students — in person — for the first time in more than a year.
I’m willing to strap up if it means less of a chance that I could make any of those young people sick … or vice versa.
And I’m willing to look like a surgeon or a bank robber if it means I keep getting to see those students in person till Santa Claus comes to town.
I like N.C. A&T with people in it.
And even though my students also are required to wear masks, I like seeing their smiling eyes. In person.
They haven’t had much to smile about recently. Many of them have not only lost big pieces of their college experiences but their high school memories as well.
Athletes didn’t play. Cheerleaders didn’t cheer. Bands didn’t march. The lone freshman in this semester’s class, a high school salutatorian, said the honor had felt less special because it had happened in a vacuum — and was bestowed from a distance.
Teachers and students were squeezed into tiny voices and heads in boxes on grids, Brady Bunch-style. They did what they had to do, but as Marvin once sang, “This ain’t livin’.”
Try as anyone might, it’s just not the same as being there.
As for my classes over the previous two semesters and a half, they were a long, strange trip. There were Zoom malfunctions. Balky wi-fi service in students’ apartments and dorm rooms.
As for my two “hybrid” classes during the spring and fall of 2020, in which the students were divided in half and alternated meeting with me in person and online, it pretty much turned out to be as dumb as it sounded: the worst of both worlds.
I had to stand in one place for two hours so remote students could see me on a webcam. Now, I can prowl the aisles and move from side to side and even write on the whiteboard again. I feel emancipated.
Then again …
The joy of the moment seems bittersweet and ephemeral.
During a recent class discussion my students basked in the return of Things (Mostly) As They Used To Be. But they fretted that it wouldn’t last. They were particularly concerned about risky off-campus parties and reckless freshmen who were throwing caution to the wind.
That, sooner or later, we were going to wind up right back where we were.
I don’t blame them. We know how to contain the virus and yet some of us prefer dunce caps to face coverings and horse de-wormer to vaccines.
So, I can’t muster much sympathy for Aurora Preston, whose concern for other people’s health seems to begin and end at the tip of her nose.
She seems emblematic of an attitude among some of us — too many of us — who are not only unashamed of being selfish but darned proud of it.
She could lose two months’ pay over what she sees as her “God-given right” to put others at risk. She even could lose her job.
But if that happens, so be it. It would have been her own fault. And hers alone.
In the land of liberty, she does have the right to choose.
But that doesn’t mean she won’t have to live with the consequences.
Allen Johnson is executive editorial page editor of the News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal.