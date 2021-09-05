Allen Johnson: #MeFirst: If her students get sick, so what?

Teachers and students were squeezed into tiny voices and heads in boxes on grids, Brady Bunch-style. They did what they had to do, but as Marvin once sang, “This ain’t livin’.”

Try as anyone might, it’s just not the same as being there.

As for my classes over the previous two semesters and a half, they were a long, strange trip. There were Zoom malfunctions. Balky wi-fi service in students’ apartments and dorm rooms.

As for my two “hybrid” classes during the spring and fall of 2020, in which the students were divided in half and alternated meeting with me in person and online, it pretty much turned out to be as dumb as it sounded: the worst of both worlds.

I had to stand in one place for two hours so remote students could see me on a webcam. Now, I can prowl the aisles and move from side to side and even write on the whiteboard again. I feel emancipated.

Then again …

The joy of the moment seems bittersweet and ephemeral.