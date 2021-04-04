Allen Johnson: Melvin's gotten lots of things right ... Nov. 3 isn't one of them

The Rev. Nelson Johnson, one of the survivors of the tragedy, had led and organized a “Death to the Klan” rally on that day. A heavily armed KKK caravan arrived on the scene. And we’ve been reliving the ugly aftermath of the bloodbath that followed in some form or another ever since.

When the hearings had begun, I suggested, more than once, that Jim, who was mayor in 1979, really should participate. And more than once he told me no.

Jim blames the events on Nov. 3 on outsiders who simply chose Greensboro as a convenient battleground. I disagree. I believe Jim was so concerned about the impact of Nov. 3 on Greensboro’s reputation that he tried to repress it like a bad memory.

But it is an indelible part of our history that isn’t going anywhere. Better to come to grips with it and learn from it, than to pretend it never happened.

Jim also saw no need for a city apology for the lack of a police presence during the rally. I think he’s wrong on that count as well.

That said, the vast body of Jim’s work in Greensboro is both undisputed and unmatched.