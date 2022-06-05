Allen Johnson: Mr. James goes to Chapel Hill. What can he expect?

As of May 31, Brian James officially retired as chief of the Greensboro Police Department.

As it goes almost without saying, he’ll be missed. And he’ll be hard to replace.

Not most, but every person I’ve spoken with, in and outside of city government, has had good things to say about James. All also expressed disappointment that he wasn’t staying longer.

Such an outbreak of agreement doesn’t happen around here very often.

James’ steady judgment and management style reflected a rare blend of openness, professionalism and compassion that helped build morale among his officers and to repair trust in the community.

But if James, 52, has any plans to go fishin’, he’d better hurry.

He’s got 25 days.

Effective July 1, the Greensboro native and N.C. A&T graduate takes a new job as chief of campus police at UNC-Chapel Hill.

It’s an ideal opportunity that plays perfectly to James’ skills and broad experience.

Beyond his impressive rise through the ranks from patrol officer to the very top over a 26-year career in Greensboro, James has a way with people.

And it’s that use of “soft power” in policing that seems all too uncommon these days, even after the tragic lessons of George Floyd’s murder.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz seems well aware of that.

“In our recruitment for a new police chief, the search committee made it the highest priority not to just find someone with police and safety experience, but also to find a leader who puts the community first and has a history of developing relationships with their community,” Guskiewicz said in his announcement in May that James had been hired.

As hiring announcements go, this one sounded almost giddy. But who can blame Guskiewicz? UNC needs such a leader every bit as much as Greensboro still does.

For all of its charms, Chapel Hill presents its own special set of challenges.

The department is much smaller — 53 sworn officers — than Greensboro’s force of more than 500 officers.

But sometimes the tensions — and the scrutiny — the UNC department has had to face have threatened to overwhelm it.

James will be the third chief of campus police at UNC since May of 2019.

He replaces the acting chief, Rahsheem Holland, who replaced David Perry in May 2021.

Holland’s promotion into the acting role was condemned by the UNC Black Student Movement, which accused him of assaulting Black student protesters during a June 2021 Board of Trustees meeting. (Holland will remain with the department as a captain.)

There are other issues:

The recent culture of secrecy on the campus, which made it a finalist for a “Golden Padlock Award” from Investigative Reporters and Editors Inc. IRE noted UNC’s record of fighting “cases involving open meetings law violations and the disclosure of documents detailing campus sexual assault cases.”

A report, released earlier in the spring, from the American Association of University Professors, which cited political meddling from both trustees and the UNC Board of Governors.

Criticism from both the Board of Governors and protesters of campus police’s handling of the “Silent Sam” protests in 2018. Protesters alleged police abuse. A Board of Governors report found that campus police “were insufficiently trained in crowd control techniques” and “not adequately staffed” the night the statue was pulled from its pedestal.

So, while it’s true that the campus is not as sprawling and diverse a community to police as a city like Greensboro, it has its share of problems.

In other words, the Chapel Hill job is not some sleepy retirement gig with a steady paycheck and season tickets to Tar Heel games.

Obviously, James knows that.

He is certainly no stranger to the politics, and its impact on law enforcement. Or crisis management.

Consider his handling of the social unrest in Greensboro in the spring of 2020, when James made it a point to engage in dialogue with protesters even as they were marching on city streets.

“In a weird way, as trying a situation as it was,” he told me in a recent interview, “it opened up a door for talking about things we needed to talk about.”

And remember, earlier in his career James weathered and survived the racial turmoil and division within the Greensboro department that followed the forced resignation of a former chief, David Wray.

Which is to say, this appears to be the right opportunity at the right time for James and for Carolina.