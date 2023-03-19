Whoever designed the stretch of Battleground Avenue that rubs elbows with Lawndale Drive, Westover Terrace and what once was an active railroad track must have been wearing a blindfold. In the dark.

It is a knot of confusion, a Rubik’s Cube with signs and lights — three congested streets, flanked on either side by bustling businesses, smushed together in a tangled mess that can confound even someone who was born here.

I should know.

One night a few years ago, while attempting a right turn from Sunset Drive across Lawndale onto Battleground, I overshot the two northbound lanes — and found myself facing one-way traffic on the two southbound lanes.

I lived to tell, thanks to some patient drivers who waited for me to pass safely for about an eighth of a mile.

But for the grace of God, it could have been them.

Then I heard that the N.C. Department of Transportation is planning to fix the Lawndale muddle, or at least to make it less bad.

At a public session on March 27 (2-4 p.m. for business and property owners, 5-7 p.m. for the general public at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall), they’re seeking your input.

It’s about time.

As the News & Record’s Kenwyn Caranna reported last week, the Lawndale-Battleground-Westover Coagulation is a hot spot for the some of the city’s worst crashes.

Not only that, but the accidents often involve telephone poles and power lines. An outage kept merchants in the dark for more than five hours two weeks ago, one of them told the News & Record.

The only place in Greensboro that’s worse probably is West Wendover Avenue at I-40, if only because of the sheer volume of lanes and traffic. I pity the fool who dares to cross that street on foot.

You would have thought that transportation planners and zoning officials would have learned their lesson at Battleground-Lawndale, which was there first. But no. The city allowed West Wendover to happen with its eyes wide shut. Now it is what it is: an aggravation and a hazard.

Once a two-lane road with trees on either side, West Wendover today is a race track pretending to be a downtown. The city has retrofitted it with sidewalks that should have been there in the first place for, you know, the human beings who shop and eat and stay in hotels there. But it’s a lost cause.

Then again, I thought Battleground-Lawndale was as well, but apparently there’s hope.

So here are my 2 cents:

Whatever they do, they should make the planned greenway trail that will run between Battleground and Lawndale and part of Westover Terrace safer for pedestrians. Reducing the number of street crossings would help.

Once completed, the new path, which follows the route of an abandoned railbed, will connect the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway with the Downtown Greenway and shouldn’t have to be an obstacle course for cyclists and hikers.

I’m no traffic engineer, but I wonder if the city should revisit the idea of pedestrian bridges for the greenway.

Another option would be a pedestrian tunnel like the one further north under Cone Boulevard.

Yes, I know: Either option would be expensive, but frankly, any changes are going to be costly. And well worth it.

For all of its traffic anomalies, this part of town is special. It’s a gaudy, eclectic mashup of the new and the old that has no name because it doesn’t need one.

Everybody knows it is the home of one of the Triad’s oldest shopping centers.

Everybody knows it’s is where you’ll find Acme Comics, the Juice Shop, Taco Mama, a hemp shop and Hops Burger Bar.

Everybody knows it’s where parking is dreadful and people … don’t … care.

Where else can you have a beer or a smoothie, donate furniture to a Habitat for Humanity Re-Store and then cross the street to have your palm read?

Such a vibrant part of the city, with its history, its vibe and its many charms, shouldn’t have to be such a godawful place to drive or walk.

Just so you know, the state has not yet approved any funding for the project.

And even if it happens, construction wouldn’t begin for another seven to eight years, Hanna Cockburn, the city’s director of transportation, told the News & Record.

But the state seems serious. It’s investing $100,000 to seek public comments.

If and when the project did begin, it would create a whole new mess until it’s done.

We can wait.

When it comes to that part of Greensboro, we’re used to being patient.