Allen Johnson: Oh Henry! How about a statue of Frye ... now?

Someone much smarter than I once noted our peculiar tradition of lavishing our heroes with kind words and praise … after they’re gone.
Why wait?
Better to show our appreciation when they’re around to see and hear and feel it.
So I’m devoting my little corner of the paper this week to one of Greensboro’s most accomplished residents, Henry Ell Frye, and to the proposition that we ought to honor him with a statue. Now.
While a state historical marker at 200 S. Elm St. was erected in Frye’s honor in 1999, and a bridge bears his name in his native Richmond County, he deserves more. His legacy of service and accomplishment is unquestioned and unblemished.
Just to recap some of his remarkable life’s story:
Frye, known fondly as Hen’rell to friends and kinfolk back home in Ellerbee, N.C., grew up with his 11 brothers and sisters in a house with no electricity or running water where he and his siblings slept three in each bed.
He was quiet and unassuming and smart as a whip, finishing first in his class at Ellerbe (Colored) High School and going on to what was then called N.C. Agricultural & Technical College.
If there was any theme to his life from that point, it was doing things that allegedly couldn’t be done. Over and over.
In 1959, he become the first African American student to graduate from the UNC School of Law.
In 1962, he became the first Black assistant U.S. attorney in North Carolina.
In 1968, he became the first African American elected to the General Assembly since 1889.
In 1971, he and a group of Black investors opened Greensboro National Bank in east Greensboro.
In 1983, he was appointed the first Black justice on North Carolina’s Supreme Court.
In 1999, he became the first Black chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court.
With his wife Shirley, a community leader in her own right, at his side, Frye broke each barrier with uncommon grace and resolve.
As familiar as the broader brush strokes of Frye’s remarkable story might be, I’d recommend Howard E. Covington Jr.’s excellent biography, “Henry Frye: North Carolina’s First African American Chief Justice,” for the details.
As for a side of him that may surprise you, Frye is a party animal — a smooth and gifted dancer, whether at a formal ball or a downtown street festival.
He also has a knack for poetry, usually infused with a sense of wit and humor.
There’s a modest arrogance to Frye, a quiet tenacity that prefers results over style — and that throughout his life repeatedly posed the question: Why not?
“Get ‘I can’t do something’ out of your mind and think positively,” Frye told a UNC-Chapel Hill interviewer in 2018. “Those of us who’ve been out there in the world doing things and making a difference need to encourage others to do likewise.”
To be sure, naming buildings and erecting statues to living persons has its hazards. N.C. A&T named a building for a sitting chancellor, James Renick, then unnamed it for him in the wake of a financial scandal. A&T has since named another building for another sitting chancellor, Harold Martin, which I expect will see a much happier outcome.
There’s former Mayor Jim Melvin, who has been honored with a statue at First National Bank Field and his name on city hall.
Then, of course, in Charlotte, there’s the statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, which once stood outside of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte … until it was removed following the disgrace of racial abuse allegations.
There is a 0.00% chance of such a thing happening with Henry Frye.
Just so you know, a Frye tribute probably would embarrass him. He has never sought the spotlight or banged his own drum.
“Frye was not a marcher, and only a fair politician on the stump when one got down to basics,” his biographer, Howard Covington, writes.
But Covington adds: “Frye’s steady and deliberative style suited his personality and reflected lessons he learned as a youngster from his mother, who talked about the benefits of honey over vinegar in catching flies. If that didn’t work, he also could rely on the example of his father, who made his way with strength and dignity that didn’t bend in adversity.”
So, yes, a monument to one of the most significant figures in Greensboro’s history would be both unconventional and appropriate.
As Henry Ell Frye has been prone to ask throughout his life: Why not?