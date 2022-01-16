Allen Johnson: Oh Henry! How about a statue of Frye ... now?

Someone much smarter than I once noted our peculiar tradition of lavishing our heroes with kind words and praise … after they’re gone.

Why wait?

Better to show our appreciation when they’re around to see and hear and feel it.

So I’m devoting my little corner of the paper this week to one of Greensboro’s most accomplished residents, Henry Ell Frye, and to the proposition that we ought to honor him with a statue. Now.

While a state historical marker at 200 S. Elm St. was erected in Frye’s honor in 1999, and a bridge bears his name in his native Richmond County, he deserves more. His legacy of service and accomplishment is unquestioned and unblemished.

Just to recap some of his remarkable life’s story:

Frye, known fondly as Hen’rell to friends and kinfolk back home in Ellerbee, N.C., grew up with his 11 brothers and sisters in a house with no electricity or running water where he and his siblings slept three in each bed.