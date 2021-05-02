Allen Johnson: One of the hardest lessons COVID taught me was a surprise

I’ve never been a naturally outgoing person.
As my mother reminds me, this was a trait that she saw in me very early in my life.
When I was a 5-year-old, she once had to stop me from hurling rocks at a neighborhood child who had attempted to come over and play. (The nerve of that guy.)
I’m not so bad as that now. At least I hope not.
But I am not a social animal.
I don’t like receptions.
I tolerate dances and parties.
I am more inclined to spend quiet evenings at home watching a good movie or reading a good book. Or so I thought.
When COVID first took hold of our lives, one silver lining for me had been the governor’s stay-at-home order.
To be honest, he had me at “stay.”
To me this meant more homecooked meals. More time for books. More bingeing on favorite TV shows.
And no more cocktail hours and receptions. At least for a good while.
BY EXECUTIVE ORDER.
Early on, a favorite weekend ritual for me and my wife was candlelit dinners on our screened back porch.
But isolation wasn’t bliss.
Fast forward a few months, and I would have paid someone to have a reception.
I missed awkward struggles to make small talk. I missed parties where you couldn’t hear yourself talk for the noise, much less anyone else.
I missed Carolina and A&T football games.
I missed teaching students in person rather than staring at them through a computer monitor.
So, I couldn’t have been more pleased than when my wife treated me to a surprise dinner in a restaurant for my birthday last week. It was our first meal outside of our home in a year and a half.
And it felt both familiar and strange.
Printworks Bistro, one of our favorite restaurants, was filled to capacity, which still meant less than before.
Tables and booths were generously spaced to allow social distancing. A printed sheet on our table tactfully advised us that we were on the clock. We had 90 minutes for our meal.
Plexiglas barriers were placed between booths. Waiters arrived wearing masks and flashing smiles through their eyes and voices.
Our company was terrific. The garlic shrimp and risotto was as tasty as ever.
Not that everything went as smoothly as my wife had envisioned.
Some friends and relatives who had intended to join us for my birthday dinner couldn’t come.
The original plan, my wife told me, had been to eat outside. But it rained all day Saturday. And some of the invited guests weren’t yet comfortable enough to dine indoors.
I certainly understand that. Until that night, I’m not sure I was.
But my wife and I have had both Pfizer shots, as had our guests. And in time, we were partying like it was 2019 B.C. (before COVID).
What also made the experience so pleasant was simply being around other people. There is something warm and communal and reassuring about that, folks having a good time, sort of together and sort of apart, under the same roof.
This is another reason I think I like movie theaters so much. And football games. And the N.C. Folk Festival on cool autumn nights in downtown Greensboro.
Why I’m not sure I could stand another semester of teaching “hybrid” college classes.
And why I stopped working from home on Fridays to come to the office.
Most of my colleagues still work from home, and I’ve given it a try. There is, after all, something to be said for not having to get in your car and drive across town and back. And there is definitely something to be said for being able to work in running shorts or pajamas if you want.
But I enjoy the camaraderie among the few of us who still come to the office.
For example, the place was abuzz Friday when two of my co-workers came upon a coiled snake as they were entering the building. (Not to worry. As big as it was, it was also very dead.)
Then there’s the office banter, usually about nothing to do with work, that often sparks an idea you wouldn’t have thought of otherwise.
So, now that Gov. Cooper has lifted the outdoor mask mandate and relaxed the limit on the number of people who may gather indoors from 50 to 100 and outdoors from 100 to 200, I’m looking forward to waiting in line for a table and some day (soon, I hope), squeezing onto a crowded bleacher at a football game or grousing about the guy who’s texting during a movie.
Who would have thought it?
The loner likes a crowd.
The little boy who once tried to punish a sociable neighbor with a stoning misses people.