Allen Johnson: One of the hardest lessons COVID taught me was a surprise

Not that everything went as smoothly as my wife had envisioned.

Some friends and relatives who had intended to join us for my birthday dinner couldn’t come.

The original plan, my wife told me, had been to eat outside. But it rained all day Saturday. And some of the invited guests weren’t yet comfortable enough to dine indoors.

I certainly understand that. Until that night, I’m not sure I was.

But my wife and I have had both Pfizer shots, as had our guests. And in time, we were partying like it was 2019 B.C. (before COVID).

What also made the experience so pleasant was simply being around other people. There is something warm and communal and reassuring about that, folks having a good time, sort of together and sort of apart, under the same roof.

This is another reason I think I like movie theaters so much. And football games. And the N.C. Folk Festival on cool autumn nights in downtown Greensboro.

Why I’m not sure I could stand another semester of teaching “hybrid” college classes.

And why I stopped working from home on Fridays to come to the office.