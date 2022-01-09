Allen Johnson: Our city should be feeling good about itself right now. but ....

Along the way there was a downtown resurgence, a new swim center, a gleaming new performing arts center and even a Trader Joe’s.

So, yes, I’d say Greensboro is prouder, bolder and more optimistic in 2022, and justifiably.

If there’s a moral to this narrative, I’d say it’s patience, planning, collaboration, community buy-in and a few strong, visionary leaders (though we could use more).

But how do we maintain the broad smiles and upbeat outlook?

First, by realizing that many serious problems remain and that the city’s cultural and economic renaissance won’t last very long as a members-only affair.

Even amid all of the prosperity in Charlotte and the Triangle, housing, poverty and violent crime remain nagging issues in those communities, just as they do here.

For instance, there were 53 homicides in Greensboro in 2021, down from the record-breaking 61 in 2020. But still the second-highest in the city’s history.

And as similar problems in Charlotte and Raleigh attest, these challenges won’t magically go away, no matter how many ribbon cuttings we hold.