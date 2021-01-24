Allen Johnson: Out of chaos, can we rebuild community?

A little bit of charm can go a long way.

Wrote Barbara Baillet Moran of Greensboro: “I have sent letters to the editor in recent years, which you have published, and you may recall that I am reasonable and conciliatory.

“There are people who felt so forgotten that they turned to a terrible character like Trump because they saw him poking a finger into the eye of the left that had trampled on them for a long time. And he did indeed address some of their grievances.

Yes, I will need some convincing that the sum total of Trump’s behavior and policies outweighed the good he did — or the raw wounds he pricked.

Most significantly, Trump’s flimsy but explosive lie about the 2020 election — one of more than 22,000 documented misstatements of fact by the now ex-president — has ripped deep chasms among Americans, some within the Republican Party.

Resentments bubbled and seethed until they erupted in the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol that cost five lives.

There is no excusing the elected officials who knew better and played along out of self-interest and still do (here’s looking at you, Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx and other members of Congress who voted against certifying the election results).