Allen Johnson: Out of chaos, can we rebuild community?

As, for at least one ugly moment, this nation seemed on the verge of ripping itself apart in spasms of anger and violence, a November phone call came to mind.
A reader had phoned after the Nov. 3 election to announce that she was canceling her subscription.
To say she was upset was to understate her rage, which, on a scale of one to 10, was, oh, probably a 20.
She had been offended by a letter to the editor that she said had told Donald Trump “to go to hell.”
Before I could call up the letter in question, she had hung up with a violent click and I instantly was consumed by a feeling of dread.
Had I missed something?
Had I let a letter writer get away with such a crude attack?
Soon enough I’d found my answer.
The letter writer had used those words. But they were in quotes … from Republican Lindsey Graham.
The letter was, in fact, a series of critical quotes from Graham about Trump, with whom the South Carolina senator had since become a confidant, golf buddy, and, more often than not, head cheerleader.
“He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot,” Graham had said of Trump in 2015. “You know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.”
The intent of the letter had been to show the dramatic reversal in Graham’s opinion of Trump.
Obviously, the caller didn't read it that way.
In any case, she came to mind as America seemed locked in a perpetual name-calling contest built on disinformation and distrust.
I thought about her most when calls, emails and letters flooded in following a column I had written in November wondering how Trump voters could still support him after his first term. They’re still trickling in to this day.
And to my surprise, most have been thoughtful and open-minded. A few invited me to in-person meetings, and I intend to accept once COVID-19 allows.
A note from Winston-Salem was written in an elegant cursive hand on personal stationery.
“You sound sincere in wanting to understand Trump voters,” Susan Riley wrote.
“It would be a pleasure to meet you and explain our point of view. In actual fact our interests are not different. It will take a couple hours of your time to explain.”
She went on the suggest a meeting in a Winston-Salem park.
“We could sit there on an outdoor bench dedicated to my late dog ‘Freckles,’” she wrote. “… Is there a day that would suit you?”
A little bit of charm can go a long way.
Wrote Barbara Baillet Moran of Greensboro: “I have sent letters to the editor in recent years, which you have published, and you may recall that I am reasonable and conciliatory.
“There are people who felt so forgotten that they turned to a terrible character like Trump because they saw him poking a finger into the eye of the left that had trampled on them for a long time. And he did indeed address some of their grievances.
Yes, I will need some convincing that the sum total of Trump’s behavior and policies outweighed the good he did — or the raw wounds he pricked.
Most significantly, Trump’s flimsy but explosive lie about the 2020 election — one of more than 22,000 documented misstatements of fact by the now ex-president — has ripped deep chasms among Americans, some within the Republican Party.
Resentments bubbled and seethed until they erupted in the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol that cost five lives.
There is no excusing the elected officials who knew better and played along out of self-interest and still do (here’s looking at you, Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx and other members of Congress who voted against certifying the election results).
But I’m still open to talking to others.
Like Kenneth Jones of Rockingham County, who called once and then called a second time after I hadn’t responded soon enough.
We may have talked for as long as a half-hour before we parted, having discovered that we agree on more than we disagree.
We decided we’d touch bases again.
John LaMuraglia’s email also invited a conversation, with a barb attached.
“Sure let’s sit down and talk if you are willing to open your mind and listen,” he wrote. “Because help is what you need.”
Fair enough. Enlighten me.
I have no illusions. Some of our differences are stark and deeply embedded.
As if to provide a reminder, a letter to the editor (that was not published) arrived last week that was stuffed with many of the myths that provided the kindling for Jan. 6.
“Trump was obviously on the way to a second term, which Democrats were determined to not allow to happen,” the writer said, going on to rattle off widely debunked conspiracies that, to be true, would ascribe so much power and cunning to Democrats — and, presumably, complicit Republicans, including former Attorney General William Barr, members of the Supreme Court and local GOP elections officials — that liberals not only would never lose an election. They’d rule the known universe.
At the same time, many other emails have been more hopeful.
“I concede the higher ground to your judgment of President Trump,” wrote a Trump voter from Greensboro who agreed to having his email quoted as long as his name was withheld.
The writer had responded to my November question about Trump voters, citing Supreme Court justices “Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett,” as the reason he supported Trump.
After the events of Jan. 6, he believes, that reason wasn’t good enough.
“I had hoped, and prayed, that the value of his good policies would outweigh his personality deficiencies,” he emailed on Jan. 11.
“I was wrong.”
That writer and I still have our differences. But I appreciated that he reached out to say he had reconsidered.
Not a lot of us do these days.
But we have to start somewhere, as Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “to choose community over chaos.”
“Darkness cannot put out darkness,” King said. “Only light can do that.”
In my November column, I had also referred to Trump signs in neighbors’ yards, including one whose baby peach tree I had helped to rescue from a collapse in summer heat.