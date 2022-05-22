Allen Johnson: 'Please put pictures of people in the paper that are not Black'

‘I don’t know exactly how to say this other than to be upfront with you,” a woman’s voice said in a grim, puzzled tone on my voicemail last Sunday, “The paper has gotten so ridiculous that I just don’t want to take it.”

As she paused, I took a short breath and wondered: What was it that had disturbed her so deeply?

And then she made it plain.

“Could you please put some pictures of people in the paper that are not Black all the time?” she said.

“I’m looking at the Sunday morning paper right now,” she said, right before she was about to tune in to “the livestreaming of my church.

“And I want to tell you I’ve seen one picture of a white person in the first section — and that’s Mayor Vaughan. And this is the way it is all the time.”

Too many Black people.

It was hardly the first time someone had called or written about this “problem.”

“I am not racist,” the caller added. “I have Black friends. But you are forcing and pushing this down my throat whether I like it or not. Please change your mind.”

First, a clarification: I don’t decide which photos run in the news sections. I am responsible only for the opinion pages. But I have gotten many calls over the years from readers who must believe I’m the guy behind the conspiracy.

Second, with all due respect, the caller was just flat-out wrong.

By my count, the May 15 front page, and, in fact, the entire A section of the News & Record, featured zero stories that were solely about Black people.

Stripped across the top of the newspaper was a story about the four candidates for mayor, all of whom are pictured — two of whom are white and two of whom are Black.

And needless to say (at least I hope it is), an article about the mayoral candidates needs to include them all, regardless of race.

The front page also includes an election-related story about the school bond referendum.

There is photo of a principal and the county commissioners chairman, Melvin “Skip” Alston, both of whom happen to be Black, on a tour of water damage in Jackson Middle School.

So, sue us. They are who they are. And they McCrory pictured because of the leadership posts they hold, not their complexions.

There are two more items on the page. At the top, a prominent promo of the Darlington NASCAR race coverage that pictures driver Kyle Busch, who is white.

But a paid advertisement at the bottom of the page for an assisted living facility does feature (omigod) an older Black couple dancing and smiling.

Most of the rest of the section contains stories on the elections (school board, sheriff, county commissioners) that feature information and photos of the people who happen to be running.

Which we kind of have to do to (you know) to be accurate and complete.

There is a short story and two photos from an abortion rights rally in Greensboro.

And photos from N.C. A&T’s graduation, which you would expect to feature mostly Black people, since A&T is a historically Black university.

Otherwise the section, and, for that matter, the rest of the paper, is not dominated by Black people.

Even that day’s obituaries, whose ultimate editor is the Almighty, features only photos of white people.

If this begins to sound like an exercise in absurdity, that’s because it is.

And, sadly enough, the complaining voicemail came the day after 10 people were shot and killed in a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket … because they happened to be Black.

And because the gunman happened to believe, among other deranged myths and legends, that there is a plot to replace white Americans with people of color.

I’d like to say such complaints are isolated incidents, but they are not.

We’ve been getting them for decades.

In fact, this isn’t even the first time I’ve written about them.

And I’ll repeat what I’ve written before: We write stories that we deem to be newsworthy.

The sad irony of it all is that many of these same people like to quote Dr. King’s dream that his children one day “will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

Except when their fears shade their perceptions and overpower their sense of reason.

Time was when the great novelist Ralph Ellison was writing about the invisibility of being Black, “like one of your Hollywood-movie ectoplasms.”

Today being all too visible seems to be the problem.

When being stopped by police.

Or when being targeted by a killer.

I don’t know that this is progress.

And I would respectfully hope that, after her church service, the caller took a closer look at both her newspaper and her beliefs.

Oh, and maybe that she also asked her “Black friends” what they think.